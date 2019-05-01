4 local tech startups stand out at third Momentum Tech Conference

Four local tech startups stood out during the third two-day Momentum Tech Conference which concluded on Wednesday in Karachi, a press release said.

According to the statement, 10 local tech startups — which were shortlisted by Momentum's flagship programme Startup 100 — presented their ideas before potential investors, entrepreneurs and other attendees of the conference.

'Eye Automate' and 'GoGhoom' occupied the top two spots. There was a tie between 'Edvon Robotics' and 'Islam 369' but they were both awarded the third spot after Haroon Kantha from Teradata Pakistan decided to pay additional sponsor money.

The event held at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Karachi was attended by representatives of notable tech organisations including Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Jazz and McKinsey, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and investors.

The conference comprised keynote sessions, panel discussions, hackathons, workshops and a multitude of activities, according to the handout.

The goal of the conference, according to Amir Jafri, founder and chief executive officer of Momentum, was to "provide young visionaries with opportunities to learn, create and implement technological solutions for various industries using brains of different influencers, leaders and technologists."

Describing the importance of the Momentum Tech Conference, Programme Director Sana Mela said: “Every year we’re improving and adding things to make it better and that’s how we are evolving. Our goal is to inspire future entrepreneurs, influencers and technologists to develop technologies that make a breakthrough and revolutionise the entire tech industry, not just for the benefit of [the] tech industry but also for the country and economy of Pakistan.”