Opposition of anti-child marriage bill in NA disappoints Chaudhry
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday expressed his disappointment at some "elected representatives and ministers' opposition" of the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2018 in the National Assembly, terming it a "scary moment" for the society.
"What hopes can one really attribute to a society whose fifty elected representatives and even ministers actually voted for underage marriage?" he tweeted.
The lawmakers who opposed the bill also included MNAs from Chaudhry's own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), most prominent of whom were Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri and State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan.
Chaudhry, in his tweet today, rued that elected representatives had voted in favour of child marriage, adding that the fact alone "should be enough to give sleepless nights to the world and intelligentsia of our own".
He had also tweeted in favour of the bill yesterday, when journalist Hamid Mir pointed out that even though the bill was tabled by an MNA of PTI, it was opposed by some other ruling party members, and said: "Unless we decide whether this country is to be governed by mullahs or rationality, we should forget even the idea of progress."
The bill — that has already been passed by the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights as well as the upper house itself — was presented in the National Assembly yesterday, and it polarised parties during debate. Even though the bill was tabled by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani of the PTI, several of his fellow party leaders strongly opposed it.
The bill had been unanimously endorsed by the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights and was tabled in the Senate by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday. PTI's Qadri and Khan had opposed the bill in the Senate as well but it had received the majority needed to be passed.
For once I agree with every word in his tweet.
These 50 MNAs should be expelled from NA.
It's scary that there are people in the parliament that support marrying underage children.
Time to fulfil promissess, where is free education for every Pakistani? Where are Jobs? Where are those police reforms which you were talking about since 8 months? Did Nawaz Shabaz and co paid the money, did Zardari and family including co partners paid for their sins.
No jobs means no future, what should poor people do, simple what they have got they would sell it, it could be their kidney, or any other organs, or their own child... Speak about your previous performance before pretending to be a Minister...
This shows and exposed mindset of such so called politicians who voted against under aged marriage bill. This is disgraceful and highlighted the calibre of our politicians who are reluctant to make any changes and want to be part of old corrupt system where rich and powerful take advantage of the weak and vulnerable political system. In vast majority of the civilised countries, the minimum marriage age is 18, so what is wrong with this, as under age marriages cause various social and medical problems. (Awam ki Awaz).
Which era these people are living in.
Disappoints but this is real.
It is definitely a moment of reflection and see the direction of the society.
Poor Fawad Ch is quite right. It's a shameful example of the blind ignorance and misogyny of most of our parliamentarians.
Underage marriage. Child marriage. Is a disgrace and anyone who supports this crime is undermining the morals and health of the nation...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Fawad Chaudhry is absolutely right. How can an educated person in the 21st Century favour child marriages?
Its their own people and its their leader fault to give tickets and elected them, so start accepting responsibility or go home already.
Mr. Minister: I understand your disappointment. You are absolutely right. It's a despicable system not only in Pakistan but in India also, it's illegal in India though. But ill education among the masses finds its way to continue with it. Please do not give-up.
Ashok De.. Calgary, CANADA.
I am not sure what constitutes a child. Age for girls maturity is around 14 and 15. They can be married at that age. As for males, anything after puberty is fine. I think a bigger question is what age is to be declared as a minor for each gender.
Laws should be against forced marriages rather age. Whoever performs forced marriage Nikah should be punishable. There should be some mechanism that under age girl or boy should go through some screening, to ensure they understand the issues with early age marriages, and establish no force marriage case.
These MNAs that voted for child marriage are living in the stone ages. It's shameful to see children getting married off at such age.
True ! Scary moment.
He should stick to his new job of science and technology only. Do something on your own rather than blaming the opposition only.
All those vote against. how many of them have got their daughters married between 13 and 18 years? and justify their promotion for earlier than 18 years marriages.
No signs of naya Pakistan with such a mindset
Shameless people representative
For a change good effort. His comment about what society has become is evident from the lack of comments here supporting the ministers stance
After reading this report I am of the view that what we can expect from those people who are in favour of child marriages? how a person like that can be minister for religious affairs, its really scary to think that a 13 or 14 yrs old girl can become a mother at the age when she herself needs the care of a mother. I think its really sad and these people cancer for our society. A mother is the one who built the foundation of the child grove them into better people, she has to be the one who is respected the most in the family, because if she gets the respect then she can give proper education to her children and make the strong foundation of the family in turn which built the whole nation in general Which will really make a NAYA PAKISTAN.
that shows we are far behind
50 MNA's disgrace their country and humiliate the morals of the nation... Outrageous. Immoral and Disgusting!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada