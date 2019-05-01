DAWN.COM

JeM chief Masood Azhar added to UN terror list after China removes objections

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated May 01, 2019

UNSC places Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar to its sanctions list. — Dawn/File
The United Nations’ 1267 Sanctions Committee on Wednesday placed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar on its global terror list after China removed its objection to his listing.

India had been seeking Azhar’s listing since 2016, but the latest push came after the Feb 14 Pulwama attack on the Central Reserve Police Force in India-held Kashmir, which was claimed by the JeM.

The Indian resolution was backed by UNSC permanent members the US, the United Kingdom and France. China had been halting the process by applying technical holds.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said today that Beijing removed its objections after the proposal was "revised", following which Azhar's listing went through.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed that "Pakistan will immediately enforce the sanctions" imposed on the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader "as it always does with UN" cases.

"This entails a ban on foreign travel, asset freeze and arms embargo," the FO spokesperson said, adding: "Pakistan maintains that terrorism is a menace to the world, including the Indian state sponsored terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in IOK."

Dr Faisal said that "the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee listing is governed by clear rules and its decisions are taken through consensus. Pakistan has always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and has opposed the politicisation of the committee.

"Earlier proposals to list Masood Azhar failed to generate the requisite consensus in the Sanctions Committee as the information did not meet its technical criteria. These proposals were aimed at maligning Pakistan and the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir ... and were thus rejected by Pakistan.

"The current listing has been agreed after all political references were removed, including attempts to link it with Pulwama and maligning the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris in IOK for realization of the right to self-determination."

Dr Faisal said that it would be "false and baseless" on Indian media's part to present the development as a "victory for India and validation of its stance".

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's efforts to fight extremism as well as its continued stance of not letting any banned outfits operate from its territory.

"Our position is in line with the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan who clearly stated that there is no space for any proscribed organization or its affiliates to operate from Pakistani territory, our resolve for countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and our National Action Plan," he said.

"The Government of Pakistan, has since January 2019, accelerated the implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism and extremism. The Plan inter alia includes a range of actions against UN proscribed entities and individuals. Notwithstanding the challenges, progress is being made and further work will continue in line with national consensus and interest."

With additional reporting by Mohammad Imran

Pak India Ties

Comments (69)

Canadian
May 01, 2019 06:41pm

A big victory to Indian diplomacy.

Recommend 0
Michael millares
May 01, 2019 06:41pm

Finally the justice has been delivered by then UN, good to see see China relented on the wake of losing face internationally.

Recommend 0
Crocodile
May 01, 2019 06:42pm

Chinese capitulated under Indian pressure

Recommend 0
Ganesh Kapoor
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

Just one word--- WOW!!!

Recommend 0
A shah
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

China humiliated

Recommend 0
Takshshila Apt
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

Masood Azhar listing by UNSC for what??

Recommend 0
Raja
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

Better late than never ! Onus on Pakistan govt to arrest and Chargesheet him

Recommend 0
Vineet
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

Finally, it was long due. China was the only country supporting this terrorist.

Recommend 0
Kunal
May 01, 2019 06:43pm

India got it after 3 years too late for it.

Recommend 0
Nair
May 01, 2019 06:44pm

Finally. Hope this will lead to some solid action from Pakistan side. On the long term this is good for Pakistan. It may help in the FATF case as well.

Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
May 01, 2019 06:44pm

I am just curious, what and how will that impact him?

Recommend 0
Prince
May 01, 2019 06:44pm

Great News............

Recommend 0
Agnes Mical
May 01, 2019 06:44pm

Thank you US, UK & France for putting pressure on China to control these rogue elements.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
May 01, 2019 06:45pm

And guys... That's the power of Indian Diplomacy.

Recommend 0
Awalmir
May 01, 2019 06:45pm

These people have ruined Pakistan's image all over the world. This is a good development.

Recommend 0
P
May 01, 2019 06:45pm

Finally...

Recommend 0
Sam
May 01, 2019 06:45pm

Let me rephrase that for you. Azhar has been declared a terrorist by United Nations

Recommend 0
Human
May 01, 2019 06:46pm

I think technical issues of China cleared.

Recommend 0
Rocky
May 01, 2019 06:47pm

Awesome news!!!

Recommend 0
Jack
May 01, 2019 06:48pm

Now ball is in your court.

Recommend 0
venu
May 01, 2019 06:48pm

Too late. Damage has already done.

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
May 01, 2019 06:48pm

Now pak needs to jail him and play its part

Recommend 0
Yahya Qamar
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

Good, India finally gets its way!

Recommend 0
rk
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

yes..

Recommend 0
Jatin
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

Emphatic Diplomatic Victory for India

Recommend 0
Last Word
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

A great victory for India.

Recommend 0
Sandeep
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

Congrats India...

Recommend 0
Gordan F. Walker
May 01, 2019 06:49pm

Good move.

Gordan F. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
SC
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

China too agreed after initial hold.

Recommend 0
Deewana
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

Gr8 Diplomacy from Modi Government And its good for pak as well!

Recommend 0
The Best
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

Good step, now De-Weaponized them and send them to jails according to law, no main streaming of such groups and personalties allowed in any society, as they are not the part of any country ideology, build more jails if current are not enough, show no mercy, so in future no one try to do such adventures.

Recommend 0
PRAMOD
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

India know how to deal with china

Recommend 0
Burger
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

That's a win win situation for Modi government.

Recommend 0
Impartial
May 01, 2019 06:50pm

China's antics & delaying tactics in this matter will not be forgotten!

Recommend 0
Pramod
May 01, 2019 06:51pm

Thanks UN

Recommend 0
Rational
May 01, 2019 06:51pm

China lost face.

Recommend 0
partha
May 01, 2019 06:51pm

Thanks to prime minister Modi for his relentless effort.

Recommend 0
Ashish Gupta, Pune
May 01, 2019 06:52pm

Big diplomatic win for Modi. This will help BJP get more votes.

Recommend 0
Faisal
May 01, 2019 06:52pm

Finally !

Recommend 0
NPS
May 01, 2019 06:52pm

Good decision by UNSC, it serve the cause of peace, security, law and order. Terrorism has no place in modern world.

Recommend 0
Prince
May 01, 2019 06:53pm

Great News.........

Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
May 01, 2019 06:53pm

Justice served but still miles to go.

Recommend 0
K k pandey
May 01, 2019 06:54pm

Great move. We must exercise zero tolerance for terror. There is no good or bad terrorist.

Recommend 0
Gr8 Maratha
May 01, 2019 06:54pm

Well done Modi

Recommend 0
Indian
May 01, 2019 06:54pm

Great

Recommend 0
Abid Khan
May 01, 2019 06:55pm

Alhumdulillah. This is a great news.

Recommend 0
Jay
May 01, 2019 06:55pm

Another victory of Indian diplomacy. China could not sustain diplomatic pressure exerted by Indian foreign office through its allies.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 01, 2019 06:55pm

The same UN that did nothing when thousands killed in Iraq over false claims? Who cares really.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
May 01, 2019 06:56pm

Finally..

Recommend 0
rajaji
May 01, 2019 06:56pm

Finally

Recommend 0
Srini
May 01, 2019 06:56pm

Wow, finally the truth prevails.

Recommend 0
Akram
May 01, 2019 06:56pm

These guys are spoiling our children future. We need our economy to be stable and more business to come.

Recommend 0
dilshad ahmad
May 01, 2019 06:56pm

Good. Now take him to the task in civil court.

Recommend 0
Masood
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

No Comments

Recommend 0
A shah
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

China has been humiliated and lost credibility for protecting a recognised terrorist

Recommend 0
Faisal
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

Good news

Recommend 0
Divakar
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

Better senses prevail. Technical hold withdrawn.

Recommend 0
Bhawani Shankar
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

Will it Stop terrorism.

Recommend 0
vinny
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

Woo Hoo! Victory comes to those who persevere. Truth always wins!

Recommend 0
Faisal
May 01, 2019 06:57pm

Good news

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
May 01, 2019 06:58pm

Now what...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
A shah
May 01, 2019 06:59pm

Huge victory for India against not only China but global terrorism.

Recommend 0
Indian Yakub
May 01, 2019 06:59pm

Good move. It shows that all countries are coming together to defeat terrorism.

Recommend 0
Prateik
May 01, 2019 06:59pm

Hope his assets will be freezed and movement restricted before the next FATF meeting.

Recommend 0
zafar iqbal
May 01, 2019 07:01pm

now what ?

Recommend 0
HimanshU
May 01, 2019 07:01pm

Bold step towards peace

Recommend 0
Superb
May 01, 2019 07:01pm

China is on his knee

Recommend 0
Vikash
May 01, 2019 07:02pm

Truth wins

Recommend 0
Just Do It
May 01, 2019 07:02pm

Terrorist is terrorist.

Recommend 0

