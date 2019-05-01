DAWN.COM

3 soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated May 01, 2019

The casualties occurred when terrorists from Afghanistan attacked Pakistan Army troops undertaking fencing efforts along the Pak-Afghan border in Alwara, North Waziristan. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Three soldiers were martyred and seven others injured when a group of 60 to 70 terrorists from bases in Afghanistan attacked Pakistan Army troops undertaking fencing efforts along the Pak-Afghan border in Alwara, North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the troops effectively responded and repulsed the attack, killing and injuring scores of terrorists.

The three Pakistan Army soldiers — Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdadullah — were martyred in the exchange of fire and seven others were injured.

"While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan Security Forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in [the] border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny use of Afghan soil against Pakistan," the statement read.

The military's media wing added that Pakistan's fencing efforts will continue despite "all such impediments".

Pakistan has been erecting a fence along its western border to stop illegal influx of terrorists and smugglers from Afghanistan who often use infrequent routes to enter Pakistan. However, the government in Kabul has been opposing the move.

At a press conference earlier this week, Director General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had revealed that fencing over a distance of 1,000km on the borders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with Afghanistan has been completed and work on the rest is underway.

He said a total of 823 border forts were planned, out of which 300 have been constructed so far. Work on the remaining posts is underway and will be completed soon, he added.

"Fencing has benefitted us a lot, cross-border attacks, firing and IED (improved explosive device) incidents have reduced remarkably. When I talk about a remarkable decrease, I mean that their [militants'] liberty of action is not the same as before and as we continue to work on fencing, the number of these attacks will continue to decline," Maj Gen Ghafoor said at the time.

Pak Afghan Ties , Counter terrorism
Pakistan

M. Saeed Awan
May 01, 2019 03:03pm

very sad...Need to investigate first then full force action against Evils.

Recommend 0
Zullu
May 01, 2019 03:14pm

RIP..

Recommend 0
Ajay
May 01, 2019 03:21pm

RIP.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 01, 2019 03:30pm

Border fencing not working.

Recommend 0
SMI
May 01, 2019 03:32pm

Full force should be applied to curb such activities

Recommend 0
Shahid
May 01, 2019 03:39pm

Go get them

Afghanistan has no control on her territory

Recommend 0
fairplay
May 01, 2019 03:41pm

RIP, thanks for improving Pakistan's security. Afghans complain, but never do anything after such attacks. Shame on Ghani, and the US.

Recommend 0
Abid
May 01, 2019 03:44pm

Destroy their army barracks in return.it will send a strong message to their government.

Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
May 01, 2019 03:44pm

RIP you brave souls - I demand that Pak Army destroys the hide outs in Afghanistan ASAP!

Recommend 0

