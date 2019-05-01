DAWN.COM

PAF response to Indian aggression will be remembered as Operation Swift Retort: air chief

Naveed SiddiquiMay 01, 2019

The PAF chief awarded trophies to the bases excelling in various domains. — Photo provided by auther
Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday revealed that the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) Feb 27 response to Indian incursions across the Line of Control has been coined 'Operation Swift Retort'.

The air chief said this while addressing the 264th Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Addressing the principal staff officers, field commanders, air officers and airmen of the force, the air chief said, "We bow our heads in complete humility and thank Almighty Allah for providing us an opportunity to come up to the expectations of our nation in giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s misadventure during the recent India-Pakistan conflict."

"The PAF’s swift response was the demonstration of our firm resolve, capacity and capability in thwarting the nefarious designs of the adversary," he stated.

Lauding the commitment of the PAF personnel, the air chief said every rank and file of the PAF deserves special appreciation for proving up to the task.

"I salute each one of you for showing strong commitment, perseverance and motivation" while being deployed at forward operating bases during these testing times," he told his audience.

The air chief reiterated his resolve that in case of any misadventure by an adversary, the PAF response will be even stronger than before.

The PAF chief awarded trophies to bases excelling in various domains. Trophies for best performance in Training and Flight Safety were awarded to PAF Base Shahbaz, while the Strongman Trophy was won by PAF Base Mushaf. The Ground Safety trophy was awarded to PAF Base Peshawar.

The Air Staff Presentation is held quarterly in the Pakistan Air Force in order to take stock of the operational preparedness of the PAF.

