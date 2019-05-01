DAWN.COM

May 01, 2019

'No payout of inclusive economic growth if workers deprived of rights,' says PM Imran on Labour Day

Dawn.comUpdated May 01, 2019

Labourers work at an iron factory in Lahore on April 30, 2019, on the eve of International Labour Day celebrated on May 1. ─ AFP
International Labour Day is being observed across the world on Wednesday in tribute to workers in Chicago who were killed by police while protesting for an eight-hour workday in 1886.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday. Labour Day is celebrated in over 100 countries by over 65 per cent of the world's population.

The theme of Labour Day this year is 'Uniting workers for social and economic advancement'.

Special programmes have been planned by labourers, traders, and organisations to highlight the significance of the day.

President Arif Alvi and the premier both have released special messages on the occasion. Both leaders reiterated the government's commitment towards effectively protecting the rights of workers so they can meet the emerging challenges of globalisation, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said that the government will do its best to improve the socioeconomic conditions of workers in the country. He said Labour Day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers, but also an acknowledgement of their importance for national growth and progress.

Prime Minister Imran in his message said that the day affords us an opportunity to recognise the valuable contributions being made by workers. Dividends of inclusive economic growth cannot be realised if workers are deprived of their rights and opportunities, the premier noted.

The prime minister said that the government is trying to strengthen the labour market and plans to create 10 million jobs in five years in key sectors such as housing, small and medium enterprises, health, education, green economy and tourism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Mazdoor Ka Ehsas programme today in Islamabad.

