Major reshuffle in Punjab police

LAHORE: The provincial government made large-scale reshuffle in the Punjab Police’s senior hierarchy on Tuesday.

More than two dozen police officers in BPS 20, 19 and BPS 18, including Lahore DIG Operations Waqas Nazir and SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, were transferred and assigned new jobs besides many district police officers (DPOs) across the province.

The reshuffle came after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar interviewed the senior police officers for the new positions and a notification was issued accordingly in the evening. It’s the first massive reshuffle in top police officers since retired Capt Arif Nawaz assumed charge as inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab.

Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan was transferred and posted as the new DIG Operations Lahore vice Waqas Nazeer who was directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department for further order.

Faisalabad SSP Operations Ismail Kharrak was transferred and posted as vice Mustansar Feroze in Lahore who has been directed to report to the department concerned for further order.

The government also transferred many superintendents of police (SPs) from Lahore, giving them new assignments.

SSP Internal Accountability Branch Lahore Athar Waheed was transferred and posted as SSP Admin Lahore vice Muntazar Mehdi who was transferred to post of AIG Inquiries at Central Police Office.

AIG Inquiries CPO Punjab Faisal Mukhtar was transferred and posted as SSP Internal Accountability Branch, Lahore.

Lahore City SP Investigation Naveed Irshad, SP VVIP Security Lahore Mansoor Qamar were mutually transferred.

SP Civil Lines Gujranwala Imran Ahmad Malik was transferred and posted as SP Operations Model Town Division vice Ali Waseem who has been directed to report to the CPO.

SP Crime Record Officer Lahore Ahsan Saifullah was transferred and posted as SP Saddar Division Lahore vice Syed Ali who was directed to report to the CPO.

SP Investigation Sheikhupura Abdullah Lak was transferred and posted as SP Operations Cantt Lahore vice Shahbaz Elahi who was transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

SP Saddar Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal was transferred and posted as SP Iqbal Town Division Lahore against an existing vacancy.

SP Investigation Model Town Lahore Dr Anoosh Masood Chaudhry was transferred and posted as SP Headquarters Punjab Highway Patrol against an existing vacancy.

The Punjab government also transferred DIG Shahzad Akbar and posted him as DIG Establishment II, CPO vice Zubair Dreshak, reliving him of his additional charge.

SSP Motor Transport Punjab Azhar Akram was transferred and posted as City Police Officer, Faisalabad.

AIG Admin Security CPO Asad Sarfraz was transferred and posted as DPO Khanewal against an existing vacancy, Mustansar Feroze was transferred and posted as DPO Sialkot vice Amir Adullah Khan Niazi who was transferred and posted as SSP Police Training School, Sargodha.

SSP Police Training School Sargodha Muhammad Asim was transferred and posted as SP Investigation Cantt, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.

DPO Muzaffargarh Ghazi Salahuddin was transferred and posted as DPO Sheikhupura vice Imran Kishwar who was transferred and posted as AIG Operations CPO Punjab against an existing vacancy. Similarly, SSP Investigation Gujranwala Waqar Shoaib was transferred and posted as DPO Toba Tek Singh vice Sadiq Ali was transferred and posted as DPO Muzaffargarh.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2019