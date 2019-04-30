DAWN.COM

PTI leader Iftikhar Loond accused of torturing employee in Ghotki

Mohammad Hussain KhanApril 30, 2019

A video of the victim — who sustained injuries to his private parts — lying on his back on a stretcher has gone viral. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
A van driver was allegedly assaulted and meted out inhumane punishment in Ghotki on the orders of his employer Iftikhar Loond, a local Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader, and three others.

Allah Rakhio, the victim, was brought injured to the Mirpur Mathelo hospital in Ghotki district by his son Zahid Hussain on Monday night. According to the son, Rakhio had had a disagreement with Shafiq Loond, following which he was called to Iftikhar's residence where he was mercilessly beaten up by Shafiq, Rafiq Loond and Mumtaz Ali Loond in Iftikhar's presence.

An injured Rakhio called Hussain who took him to the hospital, where he received eight stitches on his private parts. A video of Rakhio lying on his back on a stretcher and narrating his ordeal has since made the rounds on social media.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Khanpur Mahar police station against Iftikhar, Mumtaz, Shafiq and Rafiq on the victim's complaint.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 143 (punishment for being member of unlawful assembly). However, according to Hussain, police have not made any arrests so far.

Station House Officer Zulfikar Mahar and Senior Superintendent of Police Ghotki Farrukh Lanjar did not respond to queries when approached for comment.

Meanwhile, acting president of PTI's Sindh chapter, Haleem Adil Shaikh, refused to comment, saying that he did not have enough details regarding the incident. The MPA, however, confirmed that Iftikhar — who was once the party's Ghotki district president — "is still a member of the party".

Adeel Saleem
Apr 30, 2019 07:53pm

Justice please. No political association to be considered

fairplay
Apr 30, 2019 07:53pm

Arrest the accused, this is a heinous crime. PTI, or other party member is irrelevant. However, PTI should expel the member and fine him, and ask him to issue a public apology and pay all medical expenses.

Chacha
Apr 30, 2019 08:20pm

The pathetic condition the country is in, is because we do not treat our week segments properly, it’s not only PTI leadership, it’s all across. If we want to improve our condition, we need to make sure the poor and weak segments of the society are financially and socially protected,

Shahrukh Inayat
Apr 30, 2019 08:22pm

Animals are better

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 30, 2019 08:25pm

Absolute madness in a civil society. Severely punish all those involved...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

