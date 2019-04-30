DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 30, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Police arrests Larkana doctor accused of ‘spreading’ HIV among patients

Hanif SamoonUpdated April 30, 2019

Email

Panic gripped Larkana after more than 40 HIV-positive cases were reported across the city. — Reuters/File
Panic gripped Larkana after more than 40 HIV-positive cases were reported across the city. — Reuters/File

The Ratodero police on Tuesday arrested a doctor — who is allegedly an HIV patient — after he was accused of passing on the virus to his patients in Larkana.

The arrest was made after an official of the anti-quackery team, Dr Abdul Sami Rajpur, filed a complaint against the doctor last night. The suspect, identified as Dr Muzaffar Ghangharo, is a government employee and also runs a private clinic.

Also read: HIV cases

Police produced him before a local court today and sought his three-day physical remand which was granted by the judge.

Larkana Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Siddique Noman confirmed that a first information report (FIR) was registered with Dr Rajpur as the complainant. Confirming Dr Ghangharo's subsequent arrest, he said a detailed report of the matter will be sent to senior officials for further investigation.

The in-charge of the Sindh Aids Control Programme, Dr Sikander Memon, said that a medical team will arrive in Ratodero next week to determine the causes of the spread of the virus among residents. A medical examination of Dr Ghangharo will also be conducted.

Panic gripped Larkana over the past few weeks after more than 40 HIV-positive cases were reported across the district. Children as young as 16 months were among those diagnosed with the virus. Multiple teams of the Sindh Aids Control Programme arrived in Ratodero last week to carry out tests of people who were suspected to have been infected with HIV.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
bhaRAT©
Apr 30, 2019 06:38pm

Not just that but giving and getting injections and drips has become a habitual vibe in our society.

When drugs can be administered orally, injections should be discouraged. Drug given orally can be pumped out and hence a better chance of saving a life.

Injections are rarely given in most countries.

Recommend 0
Mo
Apr 30, 2019 06:46pm

very cruel knowingly passing on the virus

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 30, 2019 07:09pm

How he transmitted the virus? This man must be punished very harsh.

Recommend 0
PAF
Apr 30, 2019 07:15pm

Sindh govt and DC Larkana is accomplice in spreading of HIV because they do not take action against Barbers, doctors who spread aids.

Recommend 0
Irfan Ali
Apr 30, 2019 07:15pm

Can't believe it. Doctor!!!!! Need to raise more awareness about the diseases and not to be ashamed if positive of the virus. Provide support to patients of HIV & AIDS. Society needs to play much bigger role. Neverthless,an inquiry of this incident should be a fair one.

Recommend 0
Shay
Apr 30, 2019 07:15pm

Wait .. What???:(

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A long journey ahead

A long journey ahead

Bilawal dominates a parliament that is missing the leaders of the house and opposition.

Editorial

Updated April 30, 2019

PTI in a bind

THE exit of Asad Umar as finance minister continues to draw all kinds of explanations. The mystery remains despite...
April 30, 2019

Iran & NPT

WITH regard to Iran, the major aim of the Trump administration is to ramp up confrontation with the Islamic Republic...
April 30, 2019

Antibiotic regulation

RECENTLY, the government decided to regulate the sale of antibiotic medicine in Islamabad by introducing new control...
Updated April 29, 2019

Belt & Road Initiative

THAT China has transformed itself from a socialist giant into an economic powerhouse of the 21st century is not ...
April 29, 2019

Perilous work

IN a time where large-scale disasters, both natural and manmade, seem to affect growing numbers of people, the role...
April 29, 2019

Imprisoned in India

YET another Pakistani national imprisoned in India has died, the third such reported death within the span of a few...