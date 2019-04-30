DAWN.COM

Accountability court accepts NAB plea to close inquiry against Chaudhry brothers

Rana BilalApril 30, 2019

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (L) and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Dawn archives
Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (L) and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Dawn archives

An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday accepted the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) plea to close an 19-year-old inquiry against Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain due to lack of evidence.

Both brothers had been accused of causing losses to the state exchequer by influencing Lahore Development Authority (LDA) officials to exempt more than 21 kanals of land, and 28 plots measuring 10 marlas each, in a private housing society. The anti-corruption watchdog had opened an inquiry into the matter in year 2000 and found that the two allegedly purchased the pieces of land through their frontmen Mirza Aslam Baig and Mohammad Nawaz.

During today's proceedings, the investigation officer (IO) presented the findings of the inquiry in court and said that no evidence could be found to suggest that the Chaudhry brothers were involved in the purchase of the land. He informed the court that the plots were purchased by the Chaudhry brothers' employees and the PML-Q leaders had no connection to the deals.

Even though the inquiry was initiated 19 years ago, no major breakthroughs were made after the initial findings. The case was transferred to half-a-dozen investigators but to no avail.

In January this year, NAB IO Waqarul Haq — who was handed over the case in November 2017 — had concluded the inquiry with a note that the investigation should be discontinued.

M. Saeed
Apr 30, 2019 04:25pm

What about the Chaudhry's son? He is known to be one of the biggest beneficiary of all the wrongdoings during their time at the helms.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 30, 2019 04:28pm

The credibility graph of NAB has flatlined......

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 30, 2019 04:30pm

A relief for another politician.

Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Apr 30, 2019 04:32pm

How convenient

Recommend 0
Zia Farooqui
Apr 30, 2019 04:39pm

Congratulations.....you are in Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Apr 30, 2019 04:43pm

Whose job is to produce evidence....stop insulting our intelligence.

Recommend 0
Pervez Ali
Apr 30, 2019 04:52pm

Accountability at its best..!!

Recommend 0
malik
Apr 30, 2019 04:56pm

Third umpire always works :):)

dont worry time will not stay like this

Recommend 0
mk
Apr 30, 2019 04:58pm

This is call NRO which Imran do not wants to give any of his opposition members but he is more than happy to give if you are on his side.

Recommend 0

