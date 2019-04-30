NAB completes corruption probe against Agha Siraj Durrani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday announced that it has completed an investigation against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case pertaining to allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

At a regional board meeting in Karachi, the accountability watchdog sought its chairman's approval to file a reference against Durrani.

The board was apprised that the suspect had accumulated assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs1.6 billion — "much beyond his declared assets", a press release issued by NAB said.

"The assets were held by the accused, his family and various benamidars who have been recommended for trial," the statement read.

It added that certain benamidars are personal servants of the accused and his family members.

The regional board also recommended to the NAB chairman to approve the filing of a supplementary reference against Senator Kamran Michael, against whom the bureau has collected further evidence regarding his alleged role in receiving a bribe worth Rs110 million through bank accounts of his friends and benamidars against the illegal sale of plots of the KPT Cooperative Housing Society.

NAB alleged that the suspect purchased various properties in his brother’s name with the ill-gotten money. "The supplementary reference will be filed against him and other accused persons after approval of the competent authority," read the statement.