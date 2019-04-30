DAWN.COM

NAB completes corruption probe against Agha Siraj Durrani

Imtiaz AliApril 30, 2019

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. — DawnNewsTV/File
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday announced that it has completed an investigation against Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a case pertaining to allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

At a regional board meeting in Karachi, the accountability watchdog sought its chairman's approval to file a reference against Durrani.

The board was apprised that the suspect had accumulated assets beyond known sources of income worth Rs1.6 billion — "much beyond his declared assets", a press release issued by NAB said.

"The assets were held by the accused, his family and various benamidars who have been recommended for trial," the statement read.

It added that certain benamidars are personal servants of the accused and his family members.

The regional board also recommended to the NAB chairman to approve the filing of a supplementary reference against Senator Kamran Michael, against whom the bureau has collected further evidence regarding his alleged role in receiving a bribe worth Rs110 million through bank accounts of his friends and benamidars against the illegal sale of plots of the KPT Cooperative Housing Society.

NAB alleged that the suspect purchased various properties in his brother’s name with the ill-gotten money. "The supplementary reference will be filed against him and other accused persons after approval of the competent authority," read the statement.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 30, 2019 04:13pm

Another NAB case is lingering on without any conclusion! Why all cases against corrupt politicians are pending and being delayed? Is corrupt mafia and their associates more powerful than law and state? This is disgraceful for country and government. (Main hu Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Qasim
Apr 30, 2019 04:18pm

This is how PPP is serving its people in Sindh. Bilawal should sort out his own house before pointing fingers at Imran Khan.

Recommend 0

