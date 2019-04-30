PML-N presents nine demands to prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday presented nine demands to Prime Minister Imran Khan, besides declaring that it would “vehemently” oppose any steps in the coming budget that would increase the already skyrocketing prices and fail to provide relief to the people.

The decision was made at a joint meeting of the party senators and members of the National Assembly presided over by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the party has demanded that the prime minister must explain the reasons for the cabinet reshuffle and the terms and conditions for the International Monetary Fund (INF) bailout package on the floor of parliament.

The PML-N also wants the premier to brief parliament on the conditions of the LNG deal.

The opposition, she said, wanted the government to explain the reasons for “tampering” with gas bills to which it had already conceded.

The prime minister should fix responsibility on the former minister who was responsible for hyper inflation in prices of all medicines and explain why such an inhuman anti-people step was taken.

The list of demands also includes that Imran Khan should tell the actions taken against national interests by the ministers sacked in the recent cabinet reshuffle.

The PML-N has demanded an immediate increase in salaries of public and private employees before Ramazan in view of the inflation.

It demanded that the entire parliament be briefed on the National Action Plan as soon as possible without further delay.

The party called for releasing Nawaz Sharif so that his emergency medical needs could be addressed.

The meeting expressed solidarity with Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Hafiz Nauman, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema who were in NAB’s custody.

The PML-N legislators expressed concern over the country’s economy.

It reaffirmed resolve to continue exposing the government’s ‘anti-people actions and blunders’ that have damaged national interests.

