Two security men martyred in North Waziristan attacks

MIRAMSHAH: Two security personnel were martyred and another was injured in separate attacks in North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

According to official sources, militants opened fire on a checkpost in the Sheen Kandai area of Dattakhel tehsil. As a result, Sepoy Mujahid was martyred. His body was shifted to the Miramshah district headquarters by helicopter.

In the other incident, security forces exchanged fire with militants along the border in Ghulam Khan tehsil. The sources said that security forces challenged the militants during a search operation in the Meerkhwand top area that led to the shootout.

Havaldar Nazeer Meer was martyred in the exchange of fire while Naik Qaiser sustained injuries. The militants escaped from the area after the clash, sources said. The security forces launched a search operation in the surrounding localities to track down the attackers.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2019