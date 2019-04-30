US, Pakistan discuss trade ties, Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistani and US officials in two meetings on Monday held talks to promote economic and business relations between the two countries and also agreed to continue their cooperation for Afghan peace and reconciliation.

At one of the meetings, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh informed the delegation led by US principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Ambassador Alice Wells that Pakistan valued its ties with the United States and both countries needed to create an environment to move forward for mutual benefits.

An official statement issued after the meeting said that matters pertaining to promotion of economic and business relations between the two countries were discussed. The participants underlined the need to deepen the engagements between the two countries in the areas of trade, economy and energy.

Dr Hafeez said that both countries had shared concern about militancy and extremism. He also referred to the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan while fighting the war on terror and said the country had borne the brunt of the war.

Pakistan’s role in promotion of peace and regional stability also came under discussion.

Alice Wells lauds Islamabad’s efforts for regional peace, highlights need for cooperation to expand economic relations

Ambassador Wells lauded the peace efforts for stability in Afghanistan. She said both countries needed to work together for the expansion of economic relations.

She appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic progress and vowed that the US would support policies aimed at bringing economic stability in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the US agreed to continue their cooperation for Afghan peace and reconciliation.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between US and Pakistani delegations at the Foreign Office in which the two sides deliberated on efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the state of bilateral relationship.

Pakistani and US inter-agency delegations were led by Ambas­sador Aftab Khokhar, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Ambassador Wells, respectively.

Read: US envoy Khalilzad 'greatly appreciates' PM Imran's statement on Afghan peace

“The two US officials are visiting Islamabad as part of regular consultations on Afghan peace process, Pakistan-US bilateral relationship and regional security situation,” said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued after the meeting.

“The two sides reviewed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace process. It was underlined that this was a historic opportunity to end the prolonged Afghan conflict for which all Afghan stakeholders as well as Afghanistan’s neighbours had an important role to play,” the FO statement added.

The Pakistani delegation during the talks reiterated the country’s support for intra-Afghan dialogue. They also highlighted the need for creating conducive environment in Afghanistan for early and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, the FO said.

During the talks, the state of bilateral engagement and cooperation was also reviewed. The Pakistani side also sought early convening of the next round of Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting. It was noted that an ‘inter-sessional meeting’ would be held in Islamabad on May 2.

Earlier in an interview with Tolo News, Afghanistan’s private TV channel, Mr Khalilzad had said that any peace agreement with the Afghan Taliban would depend on the declaration of a permanent ceasefire and a commitment to end the war.

He said the US would not agree to the revival of the old system that existed in Taliban before 2001. “If the Taliban insist on going back to the system they used to have, in my personal opinion it means the continuation of war, not peace,” he said.

“Our focus is on terrorism. No agreement will be done if we don’t see a permanent ceasefire and a commitment to end the war,” he added.

“We are seeking peace and [a] political settlement... We want peace to give us the possibility to withdraw.”

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2019