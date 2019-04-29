DAWN.COM

12 dead, 6 injured in van accident at Islamabad toll plaza

Shakeel QararApril 29, 2019

Rescue officials swarm the accident site and the the van wreckage. — Photo by author
Twelve people died and six were critically injured on Monday when a van collided with one of Islamabad toll plaza's walls, took multiple tumbles before catching fire, according to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqat.

The automobile, a Toyota Hiace, was carrying 18 passengers — comprising both men and women — from Sargodha to the capital when it met the accident.

Nine passengers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries later. The injured were shifted to the intensive care unit of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), a Rescue 1122 official said.

Islamabad deputy commissioner said that of the dozen dead, four have been identified so far. He quoted Naseerabad police station officials as identifying "brake failure" as one possible cause of the accident.

However, he could not say with certainty whether "speeding or the bursting of the gas cylinder" triggered the tragedy.

DC Shafqat said that since the accident did not take place within the limits of Islamabad, therefore, Motorway Police have been told to conduct an inquiry.

Danish
Apr 29, 2019 11:42pm

Sad news and lesson . Kill your speed not life. If pepole start following the traffic rules and have patience accidents can be reduced.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 29, 2019 11:59pm

A horrific accident... Prayers and condolences to next of kin.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

S Ayub
Apr 30, 2019 12:08am

What a sad news! May their souls rest in eternal peace.

