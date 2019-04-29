DAWN.COM

April 29, 2019

IS chief Baghdadi appears on video for first time in five years

AFPApril 29, 2019

A screengrab of the video released by Al-Bagdadi's Al-Furqan media outlet. — AP
The elusive chief of the militant Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has appeared for the first time in five years in a propaganda video released on Monday by the extremist organisation.

It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, IS's final bastion in eastern Syria, which ended last month.

“The battle for Baghouz is over,” he said, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing three men whose faces have been blurred.

But he insisted that IS's operations against the West were part of a “long battle,” and that IS would “take revenge” on members who had been killed.

“There will be more to come after this battle,” he said.

Baghdadi, 47, had a long grey beard that appeared dyed with henna and spoke slowly, often pausing for several seconds in the middle of his sentences.

He appeared for the first and last time in public in Mosul in 2014, where he declared a “caliphate” in the swathes of territory IS then held in Syria and Iraq.

He was reported killed or injured multiple times since then.

His last voice recording to his supporters was released in August, eight months after Iraq announced it had defeated IS and as US-backed forces closed in next door in Syria.

Khurram
Apr 29, 2019 10:59pm

A sad day for the world. He has been kept Alive by us troops.

Arshad
Apr 29, 2019 11:06pm

Something BIG is cooking globally and ISIS is the main ingredient.....

Raj patel
Apr 29, 2019 11:19pm

New game is on now.

