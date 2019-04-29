DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan among top 20 military spending countries in 2018: Sipri report

Dawn.comApril 29, 2019

Email

Over the past 10 years, Pakistan's military spending has risen by 73pc, Sipri report says. — AFP/File
Over the past 10 years, Pakistan's military spending has risen by 73pc, Sipri report says. — AFP/File

Pakistan was 2018's 20th biggest military spender in the world with an expenditure of $11.4 billion, a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said.

The military spending of 2018 made up for four per cent of Pakistan's gross domestic product (GDP) which is the highest level since 2004, according to the report by the Sweden-based institute.

The Sipri report ranked Pakistan among the top 10 countries with the highest "military burden" — described as a "state’s military expenditure as a share of GDP".

Since 2009, Pakistan's military spending has increased every year, the report stated, adding that between 2009 and 2018 the spending increased by 73pc. In 2017-18, the increase in military expenditure was 11pc, it said.

Top military spenders

The top military spender in the world is the United States, which spent $649bn on its forces last year. The US military spending, however, has decreased by 17pc over the past decade, the report said.

It is followed by China (around $250bn), Saudi Arabia (around $67.6bn), India ($66.5bn) and France ($63.8bn). These five countries accounted for 60pc of the global military spending.

According to the report, India's military spending, which rose by 3.1pc between 2017-18, was "largely motivated by tensions and rivalry with Pakistan and China".

Despite the increase from last year, India's military burden was the lowest since the 1960s and made up for 2.4pc of its GDP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Kallu
Apr 29, 2019 06:55pm

India lowered its ratio despite increase is due to a economy on a fast track mode...for Pakistan it is the opposite

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The viruses win

The viruses win

More than 700,000 families refused to vaccinate their children in KP.

Editorial

Updated April 29, 2019

Belt & Road Initiative

THAT China has transformed itself from a socialist giant into an economic powerhouse of the 21st century is not ...
April 29, 2019

Perilous work

IN a time where large-scale disasters, both natural and manmade, seem to affect growing numbers of people, the role...
April 29, 2019

Imprisoned in India

YET another Pakistani national imprisoned in India has died, the third such reported death within the span of a few...
April 28, 2019

Kashmir’s example

THE scheme that India’s ruling BJP is working on is at variance with the basic tenets of democracy. By all...
Updated April 28, 2019

HIV cases

IN a shocking development, 18 new HIV-positive cases were detected by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme during...
April 28, 2019

Pre-Ramazan prices

WITH Ramazan round the corner, the mercenary and cynical characteristics that can often motivate traders’ dealings...