DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sri Lanka bans face veils after attacks by militants

ReutersApril 29, 2019

Email

Authorities in Sri Lanka on Monday banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after deadly Easter Sunday attacks by militants. — AP/File
Authorities in Sri Lanka on Monday banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after deadly Easter Sunday attacks by militants. — AP/File
A woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 29, 2019. — Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
A woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 29, 2019. — Reuters/Danish Siddiqui

Authorities in Sri Lanka on Monday banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after deadly Easter Sunday attacks by militants.

The measures would help security forces to identify people as a hunt for any remaining attackers and their support network continues across the Indian Ocean island, authorities said.

But there are concerns within the Muslim community that a prolonged ban could fuel tensions in the religiously-diverse nation that emerged from a civil war with ethnic minority Tamil separatists a decade ago.

Officials have warned that the militants behind the April 21 suicide bombings on hotels and churches that killed over 250 people were planning more attacks, using a van and bombers disguised in military uniforms.

"It is a presidential order to ban any dress covering faces with immediate effect," Dharmasri Bandara Ekanayake, a spokesman for President Maithripala Sirisena, told Reuters.

Separately, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is feuding with Sirisena, issued a statement saying he had asked the justice minister to draft regulations to ban the burqa.

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), the top body of Islamic scholars in Sri Lanka, said they supported a short-term ban on security grounds, but opposed any attempt to legislate against burqas.

"We have given guidance to the Muslim women to not to cover their faces in this emergency situation," ACJU assistant manager Farhan Faris said after the scholars asked the government to drop plans for a law against the burqa and niqab.

"If you make it a law, people will become emotional and this will bring another bad impact ... it is their religious right," he told Reuters.

About 9.7 per cent of Sri Lanka's roughly 22 million people are Muslim. Only a small minority of women, usually in Muslim areas, fully hide their faces.

Human Rights Watch condemned the ban.

"That needless restriction means that Muslim women whose practice leads them to cover up now won't be able to leave home," the group's executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted.

In Kattankudy, the Muslim-majority hometown of Mohamed Hashim Mohamed Zahran, the suspected leader of the militant group behind the attacks, there were few women in the streets and none had their faces covered.

Two women declined to be interviewed by Reuters. Residents said only a small percentage of women in the town wear the burqa.

Owais Ibrahim, a Muslim shopkeeper, said he supported a ban on face coverings for security reasons.

"If it is not allowed it is not a problem," he told Reuters. "If we are living in Sri Lanka, we must respect their rules."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Jawaid kamal
Apr 29, 2019 01:39pm

Good decision.

Recommend 0
abdullah
Apr 29, 2019 01:43pm

What has Muslim women face veils got to do with paid male terrorists disguised as Muslims and attacking luxury hotels and churches.....a strange decision

Recommend 0
VG
Apr 29, 2019 01:43pm

Last line is epic. Which sends many meanings.

Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Apr 29, 2019 01:45pm

I think given the circumstances - this is the correct thing to do.

Recommend 0
Godwin Russels (Canada)
Apr 29, 2019 01:47pm

Putting a veil on face is not religious. It's just cultural thing - and cultures change as humans progress.

Godwin Russels Canada

Recommend 0
Read carefully aw.
Apr 29, 2019 01:48pm

“That needless restriction means that Muslim women whose practice leads them to cover up now won't be able to leave home," the group's executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted.”

The restriction is not needless and face veil is not prescribed by Islam. Being a hijabi should be sufficient. Niqab is a social practice not a religious mandate. Security trumps social practices.

Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 29, 2019 01:50pm

Can India do like this ???

Recommend 0
No Name
Apr 29, 2019 01:56pm

"If we are living in Sri Lanka, we must respect THEIR rules." What kind of statement? Isn't Sri Lanka your country?

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 29, 2019 01:58pm

This is islamophobia and discrimination. PMIK must interfere and advice them

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Apr 29, 2019 02:01pm

PMIK should bring a resolution against SL for this stupid action

Recommend 0
Simba
Apr 29, 2019 02:01pm

Nice move. India supports it and same should be done in India. Why hide face when there's nothing to hide.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 29, 2019 02:13pm

@VG,
What is so "epic" about it? It is quite normal for a law abiding citizen.

Recommend 0
A pal
Apr 29, 2019 02:15pm

@Chinpaksaddique, this is not phobia. This is genuine fear.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The viruses win

The viruses win

More than 700,000 families refused to vaccinate their children in KP.

Editorial

Updated April 29, 2019

Belt & Road Initiative

THAT China has transformed itself from a socialist giant into an economic powerhouse of the 21st century is not ...
April 29, 2019

Perilous work

IN a time where large-scale disasters, both natural and manmade, seem to affect growing numbers of people, the role...
April 29, 2019

Imprisoned in India

YET another Pakistani national imprisoned in India has died, the third such reported death within the span of a few...
April 28, 2019

Kashmir’s example

THE scheme that India’s ruling BJP is working on is at variance with the basic tenets of democracy. By all...
Updated April 28, 2019

HIV cases

IN a shocking development, 18 new HIV-positive cases were detected by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme during...
April 28, 2019

Pre-Ramazan prices

WITH Ramazan round the corner, the mercenary and cynical characteristics that can often motivate traders’ dealings...