DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

16,000 more Pakistanis to perform Haj under revised quota

Javed HussainApril 29, 2019

Email

The religious affairs ministry prepares a summary under which balloting will be held for additional 9,474 seats. — AFP/File
The religious affairs ministry prepares a summary under which balloting will be held for additional 9,474 seats. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to hold another round of Haj balloting after Saudi Arabia revised the quota for Pakistani pilgrims, it emerged on Monday.

The Saudi government increased the Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims to 200,000 from the previous 184,210.

The religious affairs ministry has decided to divide the additional quota of around 16,000 pilgrims as per the existing formula under which 60 per cent of the seats will go to the government Haj scheme, while 40pc will be granted to the private sector, an official told DawnNewsTV.

Take a look: Saudi thinks govt should hand Haj operations over to private tour operators: Noorul Haq Qadri

The new ballot will include aspiring pilgrims who had applied for Haj under the government scheme for 2019 but could not succeed.

According to a summary prepared by the ministry, balloting will be held for 9,474 places, whereas 6,316 pilgrims will perform the Islamic ritual through new private tour operators.

Those applicants who haven't withdrawn their Haj dues from banks will be included in the balloting automatically, while those who have withdrawn the amount will be given four days to re-submit it.

The date for the new ballot will be announced after approval from the federal cabinet, the official said.

Saudi Arabia has included Pakistan in its "Road to Makkah" project, which will allow pilgrims to undergo immigration clearance at Pakistani airports before leaving for Haj.

Riyadh, on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has also decided to provide e-visa facility to Pakistani pilgrims. Under the facility, intending pilgrims will be provided visas at their doorstep.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri had announced in February that the immigration facility was being extended to Lahore and Islamabad, after Karachi.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 29, 2019 02:38pm

Great news.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The viruses win

The viruses win

More than 700,000 families refused to vaccinate their children in KP.

Editorial

Updated April 29, 2019

Belt & Road Initiative

THAT China has transformed itself from a socialist giant into an economic powerhouse of the 21st century is not ...
April 29, 2019

Perilous work

IN a time where large-scale disasters, both natural and manmade, seem to affect growing numbers of people, the role...
April 29, 2019

Imprisoned in India

YET another Pakistani national imprisoned in India has died, the third such reported death within the span of a few...
April 28, 2019

Kashmir’s example

THE scheme that India’s ruling BJP is working on is at variance with the basic tenets of democracy. By all...
Updated April 28, 2019

HIV cases

IN a shocking development, 18 new HIV-positive cases were detected by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme during...
April 28, 2019

Pre-Ramazan prices

WITH Ramazan round the corner, the mercenary and cynical characteristics that can often motivate traders’ dealings...