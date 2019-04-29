DAWN.COM

Indian police raid houses in southern state week after Sri Lanka bombings

ReutersApril 29, 2019

This file photo shows Indian police stand guard. — AFP/File
Indian police said on Sunday they raided the houses of three suspects in connection with a case concerning 15 people who left India to join the militant Islamic State (IS) group, a week after bombings in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it carried out searches at three houses in the southern state of Kerala, located near the tip of the Indian peninsula.

Read more: Suspected mastermind of Sri Lanka attacks spent 'substantial time in India': The Hindu

The coordinated suicide bombings by militants at hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday sent shockwaves through the Indian Ocean island state that had enjoyed relative peace since a civil war ended a decade ago.

“These persons are suspected to have links with some of the accused persons in the said case who had exited India to join the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/Daish,” the NIA said in a statement, using other names by which the IS is known.

The investigators recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, digital storage devices including CDs and DVDs of radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik and diaries with notes handwritten in Malayalam and Arabic, the NIA said.

Current and former state police officials told Reuters Islamist extremism hardly posed a threat in the state, which they said had a history of peaceful co-existence between the majority Hindu community and religious minorities.

“Compared to the large Islamic population, the percentage of people is a very small number, not at all a significant number,” a senior state police official told Reuters.

Comments (20)

Surya Kant
Apr 29, 2019 11:05am

India is following zero tolerance principle against terrorism.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 29, 2019 11:09am

Just a sham show of action, once the terrorists trained in India were allowed to leave via non commercial transportation.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 29, 2019 11:11am

So, India after a week of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and pressure from international communities that the mastermind was trained in India decide to take some action. Will this be a cosmetic move or serious effort to crack down terrorism and their training camps in India? Time will tell, and I have my strong reservations. (Main Hu Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 29, 2019 11:12am

Publicity stunt.

Recommend 0
Humming bird
Apr 29, 2019 11:19am

India is taking action but some countries just want to fool the world and save these people in the name of actionable evidence.

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Apr 29, 2019 11:20am

So the terrorists of the deadliest attack on Christians were trained in India. India has only one policy blame everything on Pakistan but this time things were wrong.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Apr 29, 2019 11:26am
  1. It's time for India to eliminate "terror factories" and "safe haven of terrorists" from it's country.
  2. India should remove all of the launchpads which are used for killing innocent People all across south Asia specially the one used in Sri Lanka.
  3. India should eliminate all of them sanctuaries and terrorist safe heaven immediately from its ground before terrorist who get teaching from those launchpads operated with India spread more terror. Courtesy ALIG
Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 29, 2019 11:30am

Spreading terrorism and terrorist groups in neighboring countries is part of India’s foreign policy this horrific suicide bombing in Sri lanka against Innocent people is latest attempt of India to pressurize Sri Lanka to become its vessel state

Recommend 0
Junaid
Apr 29, 2019 11:31am

The Sri lanka terrorist attack mastermind lived in India for quite a long time before carrying out this horrific attack against Innocents, India should stop supporting terrorism in neighboring countries

Recommend 0
GK
Apr 29, 2019 11:34am

Why is India doing this without any proof?

Recommend 0
KSRana
Apr 29, 2019 11:36am

Where are those? who were asking when India will take action? all the culprit will be killed

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Apr 29, 2019 11:45am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, some people live in their own dreamy world

Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Apr 29, 2019 12:03pm

No one gonna buy news accusing india lets be real

Recommend 0
Ash20
Apr 29, 2019 12:04pm

This is India which will act immediately against terrorism against any country including SL or any other neighbour. We don’t ask for actionable evidence and take the required actions.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Apr 29, 2019 12:12pm

Who can be involved in this attack and from which country?

Recommend 0
Denny
Apr 29, 2019 12:13pm

India has & had zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. It need a gut to admit that there is an issue & strive to address it. Rather than always pushing back saying to give an actionable evidence. Srilanka only gave the leads, not the evidence.

But, its the will of India to pursue evidence with the given leads & rectify the issue. Commendable, I would say!!!

Recommend 0
Huz
Apr 29, 2019 12:23pm

@Surya Kant , India itself sponsors terrorism esp Modi and BJP/RSS and its alliance.

Recommend 0
Hindustani
Apr 29, 2019 12:23pm

@Sabir, Punjab Pakistan , Where is mentioned they were trained in India?

Recommend 0
Jawed
Apr 29, 2019 12:26pm

We indians have no mercy for medical muslims and very much ready to cut them in pieces. But there again the people from neighborhood will ask for human right s of their fellow religious brothers.

Recommend 0
realistic
Apr 29, 2019 12:41pm

@Surya Kant , tell me when you take action against RSS.

Recommend 0

