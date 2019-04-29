Firdous terms early economic revival govt’s top priority

SIALKOT: Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that early revival of national economy was the priority of the government so that maximum financial relief could be provided to people.

She stated this while addressing a public meeting in Sambrial town of Sialkot district.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to boost economy by taking full advantage of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Dr Awan reached Sialkot on Sunday for the first time after assuming the charge of special assistant to the prime minister.

She said only the PTI government has the full capabilities to pull the country out of the current economic crisis under the “dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”.

She alleged that the previous rulers had used politics only as a source of making money, adding that they had made the masses politically hostage for the past 35 years. “These corrupt rulers had eaten up the national wealth and ruined national institutions for their personal gains,” she added.

Dr Awan said that whenever accountability of corrupt rulers and politicians started in the country, all of them become united to safeguard their corruption and personal gains. She said every corrupt element would have to face ruthless accountability by the National Accountability Bureau.

She said innocent children were dying of hunger in Thar, but some politicians in Sindh were busy in criticising the PTI government.

Talking to reporters in Sialkot later, Dr Awan said that PM Khan’s visit to China would boost the world’s confidence in Pakistan and its leadership.

She ruled out any decrease in the popularity of the PTI government and said every Pakistani was playing as a player of Imran Khan against corruption as well as corrupt politicians.

She said the PTI government would complete its agenda of eliminating corruption from the country, besides purging the country of corrupt politicians and recovering every single penny of the plundered national wealth from them.

She said the government was successfully implementing its agenda of economic stability and development, besides making hectic efforts to bring a balance in the country’s imports and exports.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2019