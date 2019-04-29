Two bankers held in fake accounts case
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested two former bankers for their alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.
According to NAB Rawalpindi, the two officials of a leading private bank, Sher Ali and Mohammad Farooq Abdullah, were allegedly involved in extending loan to Parthenon Private Ltd, a front company of Park Lane Estate, owned by former president Asif Zardari.
The anti-graft watchdog stated that suspect Abdullah was former area manager and branch manager of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Karachi, and Sher was ex-manager (operations) at the bank.
NAB claims they were involved in extending loan to a front company of Zardari’s Park Lane Estate
The fake bank accounts and money laundering case is being investigated against the former president, his sister Faryal Talpur, real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and others.
The NAB investigation said the principal accused in the case in connivance with the manager of Park Lane firm, Mohammad Hanif, managed to obtain Rs1.5 billion loan from HBL and withdrew the proceed in cash and got prepared pay orders in the name of fake persons to hide the beneficial owners.
A couple of months ago the NAB headquarters had shifted the case against 172 suspects including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, incumbent minister Anwar Siyal and Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
Their names had already been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) to ban their foreign travel. However, the names of Mr Bilawal and incumbent CM Murad Ali Shah had been removed from the ECL on a directive of the Supreme Court.
NAB Rawalpindi had also formed a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to probe into the case. Headed by Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi, the CIT had started its function in January.
The apex court in a recent judgement had directed the anti-graft watchdog to file references against the accused in accountability court Rawalpindi/ Islamabad and not at Karachi.
In this specific case, special assistant to the prime minister on accountability Shahzad Akbar had said the NAB would not go for inquiry but would start investigation on the basis of inquiry conducted by Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court.
In the JIT report, 172 people have been accused for having fake bank accounts and money laundering and recommended filing of 16 different references against them.
According to the SC’s order given on Jan 14, 172 accused persons including the former president, his sister and Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz will continue to face travel ban.
The apex court asked NAB to conclude its investigation within two months which means that those to be found guilty of corruption would have two options: either face a reference or ask for a plea bargain.
Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2019
Arrest these banker. Without the connivance of these bankers money laundering could not have been possible. Forget about Zardari and NS. These officers are responsible money laundering.For their small gain, they show the way of crime to bosses. I am sure 99 percent of the so called industrialists and big traders are involved in money laundering. They consider Pakistan dollar printing machines. I am happy investigation of money laundering has started from top people. Don't give them any relief .These people think they can live lavish life abroad. They are wrong. I saw Sahbaz Sahrif moving like an ordinary man in the streets of London. Here they don't move without dozens of car and security guards. These so called politicians and industrialists, traders can't work in level playing fields abroad. Here they start there businesses with inherent advantages. Let them go abroad. Soon they will come back. Still remember after Nationalization, many industrialists went abroad to return soon. Why?
@Mansur Ul Haque, no VIP status abroad.
The entire food chain needs to be jailed.