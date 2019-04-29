US refuses to share data on F-16s with India
WASHINGTON: The United States government has declined to share with India information on the use of F-16 fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force during a recent dogfight, the Indian media reported on Sunday.
“Soon after we were informed by the Indian side about Pakistan using F-16 aircraft on Feb 27, we informed the Indians that we will not be sharing any information on the subject as it is a bilateral matter between the US and Pakistan,” a US official told Indian Express.
The official said that India understood the US position, which was not India or Pakistan-specific. “If a third country tomorrow wants information about the C130 or C17 or Apaches that the IAF uses, our answer would be the same. It is a bilateral matter between India and the US,” the official added.
The Indian Air Force had complained to the Pentagon in March that Pakistan had violated the end-user agreement on F-16 by using the jets for offensive against India. The IAF also displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile to prove its claim that Pakistan deployed US-made F-16 fighter jets during the Feb 27 dogfight with its planes.
Pakistan had categorically denied the Indian claim, saying that no F-16 fighter jets were used. It also rejected another Indian claim that the IAF shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet as totally baseless.
Pakistan, however, brought down an Indian plane and also captured its pilot who was released on March 1 as a goodwill gesture telecast live on both Indian and Pakistani TV channels.
Foreign Policy, a US magazine, reported recently that a US count of the Pakistani F-16s determined that none of them were “missing” and all the fighter planes were “present and accounted for”. The report contradicted India’s claim that the IAF had shot down an F-16 jet in Azad Kashmir.
Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2019
So what? The point is...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Another blow to India...
Another embarrassment for our neighbor?
All Fighting Falcon's are present and correct..
Why not share...something fishy...
More you press more embarresment for India. Oh elections are not over yet.
Neither the Su30 nor rhe F16 was shot down. The evidence Indians are showing on the radar can easily be simulated. People need to move on.
This shows something is hidden
Modi wins the election and that will be end of it
Poor India! Can't get a break.
point is the contract is secret and under the contract no information should be shared with third country. That's it!!
Sooner or latter US has to share all details of F16 with India, India is putting more and more pressure on US on the violation of F16 agreement between Pakistan and USA.
@Ali Ahmed, they are offering F35 which we are ignoring
Taliban talks are on , US doesn't want to embarrass Pakistan at this juncture. Everything will come to surface with time
@Ali Ahmed, “Sooner or latter US has to share all details of F16 with India,”
Ok we will wait.
There is something fishy with f16..truth will comeout but may take sometime
India is a pack of lies
@S khosa, "Why not share...something fishy..." Read the article again.
This statement is for public consumption. The US indeed shared all the details that India demanded.
@S khosa, when your govt doesn’t want to provide evidence for the surgical strikes and number of men killed then you are happy and say confidential info but here a biased attitude.
Another Slap.....
India must admit its failure now.
Why it's even discussed?
India is too much excited to gather details about F-16s, the details about Rafales also submitted by IAF to Indian Supreme Court, the case is subjudice. The Indian media also commenting on academics of technical nature of modern planes. The manufacturer of these highly advance US planes itself caught in frenzy about recent malfunction of sensors system MCAS, and AOA ( angle of attack) of the Boeing 737 Max 8. Won’t it could be better if we forgot planes,and their aeronautical engineering, and pay attention to betterment of our people.
Bilateral agreement should be respected.
Enough whining, India; you lost the dog fight, end of story.