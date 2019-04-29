DAWN.COM

US refuses to share data on F-16s with India

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated April 29, 2019

A 2009 photograph by the USAF showing an F-16D Block 52+ 'Fighting Falcon' undergoing testing in the US prior to delivery to the Pakistan Air Force. ─ Wikimedia Commons/File
WASHINGTON: The United States government has declined to share with India information on the use of F-16 fighter jets by the Pakistan Air Force during a recent dogfight, the Indian media reported on Sunday.

“Soon after we were informed by the Indian side about Pakistan using F-16 aircraft on Feb 27, we informed the Indians that we will not be sharing any information on the subject as it is a bilateral matter between the US and Pakistan,” a US official told Indian Express.

The official said that India understood the US position, which was not India or Pakistan-specific. “If a third country tomorrow wants information about the C130 or C17 or Apaches that the IAF uses, our answer would be the same. It is a bilateral matter between India and the US,” the official added.

The Indian Air Force had complained to the Pentagon in March that Pakistan had violated the end-user agreement on F-16 by using the jets for offensive against India. The IAF also displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile to prove its claim that Pakistan deployed US-made F-16 fighter jets during the Feb 27 dogfight with its planes.

Pakistan had categorically denied the Indian claim, saying that no F-16 fighter jets were used. It also rejected another Indian claim that the IAF shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet as totally baseless.

Pakistan, however, brought down an Indian plane and also captured its pilot who was released on March 1 as a goodwill gesture telecast live on both Indian and Pakistani TV channels.

Foreign Policy, a US magazine, reported recently that a US count of the Pakistani F-16s determined that none of them were “missing” and all the fighter planes were “present and accounted for”. The report contradicted India’s claim that the IAF had shot down an F-16 jet in Azad Kashmir.

Read: ISPR releases 'proof' further contradicting Indian claim of shooting down F-16

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2019

Email

