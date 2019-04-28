Police arrest 'quack' in Karachi after death of minor girl
Police on Sunday arrested a suspected quack after a minor girl died allegedly after receiving an injection at his clinic in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area late on Saturday night.
Gulshan Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz told Dawn that the held suspect and the family both told the police that the girl had been getting treated for pneumonia by the suspect doctor at his clinic located in block 13-D of Gulshan.
The girl's family had taken her to the clinic late Saturday night, where the suspect allegedly administered an injection to her, after which her condition deteriorated, police said.
On the suspect’s advice, the family took the girl to the nearby Al-Mustafa Medical Centre in Gulshan, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
The Gulshan SP said that a post-mortem examination of the girl has been conducted and that her exact cause of death would be determined after results are revealed.
"The quack had fled his clinic," SP Shahnawaz said, adding that he was arrested on Sunday after raids were conducted all night to ascertain his whereabouts.
A case "will be registered soon" against the held suspect, he added.
The SP said that as per the family's statement, the girl’s condition was not "serious" when she was brought to the private clinic.
To a question, the officer said that the held suspect "does not appear to be a properly qualified MBBS doctor" and is a "quack type".
Death 'within minutes'
According to the girl's father, who is seen in a video pleading with authorities for justice, the girl was taken to a clinic to seek treatment for cough, flu, and congestion.
The suspect, after questioning the father regarding the girl's symptoms, wrote down a few medicines on his prescription pad and asked him to procure them from a nearby medical store.
"He injected my daughter and her condition deteriorated within moments. The (suspect) doctor had not even withdrawn the syringe from her arm and she began foaming at the mouth," the girl's father said while narrating the sequence of events to the media.
The father said that the suspect attempted to resuscitate her but then, "when the girl seemed to have already passed away", told him to take her to another hospital.
"We took her to a hospital that was located five minutes away. They took a look at her and told us she had already expired."
Autopsy conducted, cause of death reserved
The girl's body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to fulfil legal formalities.
Police surgeon Dr Qarar Ahmed Abbasi said that Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Dr Zakia Khurshid conducted her autopsy and reserved her cause of death for a histopathological and chemical examiner’s report.
Dr Abbasi said that as per the police’s report, the girl died at around 10pm on Saturday.
Quoting the investigation officer of the case, Akram Qureshi, the police surgeon revealed that the police were informed about the incident at around 1-1:30am on Sunday.
But the police brought her body at the JPMC for autopsy at around 2pm on Sunday after considerable delay.
The police surgeon denied media reports that the girl’s body was initially taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).
However, the police surgeon admitted that three major hospitals of the city, which deal with medico-legal cases, were facing an acute shortage of female MLOs.
Dr Qarar recalled that the sanctioned strength of the female MLOs even in the 1990s was nine but at present only four female doctors were dealing with post-mortem examinations.
The police surgeon suggested that three major hospitals, namely ASH, Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi and the JPMC needed at least 15 female MLOs to deal with growing cases of autopsy in the city.
Punish this quack... Condolences to grieving family.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Injection mafia.. even doctor's advice injection on minor diseases
Why do parents trust on doctors, we all know from top notch hospitals to the local clinics, we don't have professionals in such noble profession, so its parents duty to ask questions before treatment of their kids no matter how critical or urgent it it is never get their kids injected with wrong medicine, make sure first what doctor is prescribing and treating with, their must be awareness campaign for it.
Pakistan is riddled with private surgeries and hospitals with unqualified staff, please register them.
Other than the problem of quacks; why giving injections are such a matter of routine?
When the same drugs can be administered orally, injections are unnecessary and rarely given in most countries.
What has health sector in Pakistan become. India have free govt hospitals with free medicine.
I remrmber, my daughter got some cut, and in one of the good hodpital in Lahore, dr. Advised against injection. He sent back us without any injection. Daughter well within few days.
Dont blame the dr. Blame the sindh govt health minister and their drpartment who dont check such quacks!!they are busy takibg bribes.
Actually police should arrest the authorities responsible for regulating medical practice.
Health minister Sindh is liable for such deaths
If the ‘quack’ did not open shop yesterday, where were the ‘authorities’ all this time.
@Kashif, that is the responsibility of the ‘authorities’ not desperate parents.
Most doctors in Pakistan, even those who are qualified, do no hesitate to prescribe drugs based on sign & symptoms alone without any attempt at diagnosis or a thorough medical examination incl. history. On a recent visit to Pakistan, I came across several doctors prescribing a variety of drugs and not one of them asked about possible allergies or what other drugs the patients had been taking let alone anything about medical history. For simple coughs or stomach related issues antibiotics, anti fungal, anti protozoans were being prescribed like there is no tomorrow.
The other side of the coin is that patients or their families expect miracles. They want something for even basic stuff such as common cold, which if left alone, should be fine over a few days. But no. They would rather be filled with antibiotics, which would compromise their own immune system, than let their own immune system take care of it. It seems to be a cultural or psychological issue rather than lack of education.
It is unfortunate that for the last few days infants are dying due to wrong treatment by the quacks or the doctors and paramedic staff who are either not trained including such hospitals which do not have proper arrangements for medical treatments.
This is a very serious matter which should be looked after the local administration as poor and parents from middle class family can't take their children to high quality of hospitals as they can afford to provide expensive treatments.
It is the responsibility of the state to provide health care facilities free of charge but government run hospitals are not enough to cater the needs of entire city of Karachi and this is the reason that poor and middle class parents take their children to quacks or to small private hospitals.
There seems to be no check and balance from the local administration. The quackery business must be stopped at once and all private hospitals should be inspected throughly in order to save precious human lives.
Too little, too late. Precious, irretrievable and innocent life has already been lost, which unfortunately can't be brought back.
@zunaid, India, we also have quacks in India! Our continent was treated by hakims and Vaids who practiced treatment of all illness based on local knowledge of few illness. They gave medicine based on what they knew. Can’t solve all the illness. Pneumonia is surly a serious illness and needs roper treatment, but some may evaluate as cough and cold that may happen becuase of change in weather pattern.
This is a bad situation, but Poor who can’t afford going to medical facilities or free facilities that are not easily accessible, they still go to such practitioner.
Even in USA there are horror stories of opioids because many can’t afford medical treatments!
Just don’t start pushing false pride when not needed!
When your Doctors can get Degrees from AXACT, This is what happens.They should send the Politicians to these Doctors.
Good luck Imran Khan trying to fix this nation!
So Sad :( Many people have already lost faith in doctors. Any person inquiring on genuineness of a doctor's degree is bad-mount and branded as trouble-maker.
An absence of check and balance will always leave the system vulnerable, especially for needy and gullible people.
How many quacks would we punish? This is what happens when so called "Doctors" pass their med. school program with the cheating; I have no confidence on these Doctors. My own dead passed away three years back when these quacks without any just cause removed him from medications and when his condition deteriorated later on at home an ambulance driver after putting his stretcher in-appropriately slammed the door of the ambulance in his head. Doctor blamed us that he died due to brain trauma.
Is Health Minister of Sindh not ashamed on seeing that while he heads health services of the province so many children have died because of quakes practicing as doctors which is not even imaginable in other countries including Kuwait where I am residing since 1978 but in my beloved Pakistan perhaps more are quakes than qualified doctors? In case if the minister does not want to quit from ministerial post then alternatively I will advise that the minister should get his son or daughter or wife or father, mother, brother or sister treated by a quake doctor to himself experience what happens to the patient when treated by a quack. Which option minister wants to opt? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Start punishing the quack ,crack down on them ,plus people who are responsible for unsafe foods ,this will be the step in the right direction !
There is a quack in every street. We have fake/counterfeit drugs in circulation. What are you going to do about it? It is rampant.
Fleeing the scene after an wl error should be jailable offense with a non bailable 3 year sentence.
@Sufyan, Pakistani and Chinese culture are similar in this regard. Chinese use more IV injections than any country in the world.
@Kashif, most people don't have knowledge or knowhow to deal with is. Only licensed doctors should be able to prescribe and use injections.
@Justice , agree.
@Suhail Kidwai, agree
@Suhail Kidwai, PPP working hard to serve Sindh. Arrest them.
@Javed, agree.
@Dr Mahmood Ahmad, in China, IV drugs cannot be purchased at pharmacies, only hospitals. And the hospital doctor must write the prescription.
@Sufyan, an allergy check is a required practice in China, before any antibiotic is injected.
@Suhail Kidwai, the state must prosecute, and the health minister indicted.
@Kashif, Problem is parents are not educated enough to understand virus and bacterial infections. Beside the rush to cure the illness and pressure to prescribe something right away. Viral respiratory tract infection can predispose to secondary bacterial co-infection throughout the airway. Common colds can usually be recognized clinically. Bacterial and viral cultures of throat swab specimens are used for pharyngitis, epiglottitis and laryngotracheitis. Blood cultures are also obtained in cases of epiglottitis. But no body wants to wait for lab results. In France a physician can not prescribe until they do RSV, Flu test in clinic and determine to treat virus or bacterial , in both lower and upper RTE.
Treatment of the uncomplicated common cold is generally symptomatic. Decongestants, antipyretics, fluids and bed rest usually suffice. Restriction of activities to avoid infecting others, along with good hand washing, are the best measures to prevent spread of the disease. This is sad story for parents and the child treatment managed by nonqualified Phony, horrible human.
Very sad and tragic indeed Difficult to understand if the child was not unwell, and had cold like symptoms what was need for Dr. Also what I don't understand is that why injections are given frequently, why can't oral meds be given which are equally effective and safer. There needs to be strong regulation to control clinics and hospitals
Look for other Quacks as well. They should be apprehended before they do damage to the people. The action should be swift and ruthless.
Children under 10 shouldn't be given injections unless they are in ICU.
Not today or yesterday these quack doctors have been in practice for the last 20+ years. We can continue blaming current government or any last government but will not be able to resolve this issue. We have no institutions to regulate policies. Previous governments have destroyed whatever was there. Recently a political person who was involved in drugs was bailed out. Corrupt were zardari and mega corrupt were Shriefs. When at the top level are corrupt then the lower levels get encouraged as lower level provide information and the assistance to receive money.
We have to see what PTI takes step to eradicate this corrupt medical practices. But opposition parties will not let anything get done on this issue.
Basically, whole country is in a mess what the Nawaz Sharif has handed over.
RIP the child. Why insist on female doctor to do an atopsy????
Degree must be checked as fake doctors are running clinics
Why was he allowed to practice.....failure of lawmakers.
@Kashif, How many times you have verified the qualification of a doctor before getting your prescription?
@Noman, Now I say you are upto something. This is the real problem. The enforcer are mostly criminals.
@Haroon, so basically people get the doctors they deserve.
Why can't round up all quacks at once and put them behind bars? Or at least make a rule to give hardest punishment who practice medicine without registration
A known issue across the country with no remedial action. Looks like a happy family's affair (Official & Quack).