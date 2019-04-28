DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani community in Libya urged to avoid conflict areas

Naveed SiddiquiApril 28, 2019

Email

Vehicles of a faction loyal to the Tripoli-based government deploy near a military camp in Tripoli on Tuesday.— Reuters/File
Vehicles of a faction loyal to the Tripoli-based government deploy near a military camp in Tripoli on Tuesday.— Reuters/File

The Pakistani community in Libya has been urged to stay away from conflict areas as fighting continues in the country's capital, a press release from the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Community members have also been asked by the Pakistani Embassy in Libya to "register themselves" for "further coordination", the statement added. In accordance with the "policy to ensure security and safety of its citizens", families of embassy's staff have been recalled to Pakistan, it said.

The Pakistani government is monitoring the situation in the country, the statement said.

Weeks of fighting in the suburbs of Libya's capital Tripoli have killed at least 264 people and injured over 1,200, according to the World Health Organization. So far at least 35,000 people have been displaced due to the fighting, United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Libya Maria do Valle Ribeiro said last week.

Eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar had launched an offensive on the capital on April 4, as his self-styled Libyan National Army pledged “to purge the west of terrorists and mercenaries”.

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, launched a counter-attack last weekend.

The fighting has since eased somewhat as both sides appeared to be preparing for the next phase of the battle.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mahmood
Apr 28, 2019 06:16pm

" Pakistani community in Libya has been urged to stay away from conflict areas... and Community members have also been asked by the Pakistani Embassy in Libya to "register themselves" for "further coordination"

Is the Pakistani Embassy itself safe in Libya? If the conflict spreads to the heart of Tripoli, then Embassy itself and its staff will be the first to be evacuated. What will the Pakistani community do then??

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Vaccines work

Vaccines work

There are a series of interlinked reasons for the disparity in coverage.

Editorial

April 28, 2019

Kashmir’s example

THE scheme that India’s ruling BJP is working on is at variance with the basic tenets of democracy. By all...
Updated April 28, 2019

HIV cases

IN a shocking development, 18 new HIV-positive cases were detected by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme during...
April 28, 2019

Pre-Ramazan prices

WITH Ramazan round the corner, the mercenary and cynical characteristics that can often motivate traders’ dealings...
April 27, 2019

Polio tragedy

IT started with a rumour. As province-wide anti-polio efforts were under way in KP, around 75 students from a school...
April 27, 2019

PM on Afghanistan

SHARING a border as well as cultural ties, it is unfortunate that Afghanistan and Pakistan should have strained...
April 27, 2019

Punjab’s centres of power

FROM Shahbaz Sharif to Usman Buzdar — it has been quite a journey for Pakistan’s largest province, especially...