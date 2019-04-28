Pakistani community in Libya urged to avoid conflict areas

The Pakistani community in Libya has been urged to stay away from conflict areas as fighting continues in the country's capital, a press release from the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Community members have also been asked by the Pakistani Embassy in Libya to "register themselves" for "further coordination", the statement added. In accordance with the "policy to ensure security and safety of its citizens", families of embassy's staff have been recalled to Pakistan, it said.

The Pakistani government is monitoring the situation in the country, the statement said.

Weeks of fighting in the suburbs of Libya's capital Tripoli have killed at least 264 people and injured over 1,200, according to the World Health Organization. So far at least 35,000 people have been displaced due to the fighting, United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Libya Maria do Valle Ribeiro said last week.

Eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar had launched an offensive on the capital on April 4, as his self-styled Libyan National Army pledged “to purge the west of terrorists and mercenaries”.

Forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, launched a counter-attack last weekend.

The fighting has since eased somewhat as both sides appeared to be preparing for the next phase of the battle.