Punjab CM selected as Buzdar tribal chief following father's death

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar on Sunday was chosen as the ninth chief of the Buzdar tribe in a traditional ceremony, nearly a month after his father, the previous chief, passed away.

The traditional ceremony of Pag Bandi was held at the chief minister's native village of Barthi in the Tuman Buzdar tribal area along with Aas Rokh, the tradition to distribute food among the needy in memory of the deceased.

The chief minister's father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar died of a cardiac arrest on April 1. As per tradition, the eldest son of the tribal chief succeeds the father as the 'Tumandar' or 'Sardar' of the tribe.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all Baloch tribes residing in Sindh and Balochistan.