Today's Paper | April 28, 2019

Irani FM says he will visit North Korea

APApril 28, 2019

Javad Zarif says the visit is being planned and a date will be announced soon. — AP/File
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he will visit North Korea as both countries struggle under the United States sanctions.

Iran's official IRNA news agency on Sunday quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying that the visit is being planned and a date will be announced soon.

The US has ramped up sanctions on Iran since President Donald Trump withdrew from its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers last year.

The US has tightened sanctions on North Korea to try to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.

An Iranian parliamentary delegation visited North Korea in December, and North Korea's top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, visited Iran in August.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 28, 2019 03:18pm

In my view, any country is entitled to associate with any other country to defend their territory from outside aggression. Iran is trying to build their own allies against any outside intervention through different means. (Mian Hu Awam ki Awaz).

Hamid Ullah Khan
Apr 28, 2019 04:38pm

Supreme leaders of both countries have many traits in common except appearance.

