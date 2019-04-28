PM Khan meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, the last day of his four-day official visit.

Prior to his meeting with President Xi, the prime minister and his delegation met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and discussed bilateral issues and regional matters. Delegation-level talks were held with both Chinese leaders.

A diplomat speaking to Dawn earlier said that the discussions between Prime Minister Imran and President Xi will be very specific about what has to be done by the two countries under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that industrial cooperation would be the most important element of the next stage of CPEC.

Prime Minister Imran and Premier Keqiang also signed the Main Line-1 railways agreement today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the project, a double railway track will be laid from Peshawar to Karachi. The speed of trains on the new track will be around 160 kilometres per hour, according to Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid.

'Next stage of CPEC'

Prime Minister Imran began the bilateral component of his trip to China with a meeting with Vice President Wang Qishan in which he was accompanied by his delegation.

The bilateral discussions are focused on the next stage of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in which the Chinese government has agreed to adjust the project according to the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government, which assumed office last year after the general elections.

In what is being described as the “next stage of CPEC”, industrial cooperation in the shape of development of special economic zones would come into spotlight and private sector investment and joint ventures would be encouraged.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Lijian Zhao, said that nine areas have been identified for developing SEZs across Pakistan, with the Rashakai, Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Park and Dhabeji SEZs being top priorities. He expressed confidence that groundbreaking on the Rashakai SEZ will be performed soon after the prime minister returns from his trip to China.

Beijing will, in the next stage of CPEC, also commit to social sector cooperation for which it will be investing $1 billion in 27 education, health, agriculture, water and irrigation, human resource development and poverty alleviation projects. An agreement on social sector cooperation will be signed during PM Khan’s visit.

Moreover, the second stage Pak-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will also be signed under which China will open up 90 per cent of its market for Pakistani goods in an effort to address trade imbalance. Pakistan’s trade deficit with China last year stood at $9.7bn. China, the largest trade partner of Pakistan, was then exporting goods worth $11.458bn to Pakistan while Pakistani exports to China were valued at $1.744bn.

It is estimated that the new FTA would increase Pakistani exports by $500 million. The agreement is being concluded after protracted negotiations spanning over nearly seven years.