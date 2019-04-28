Three Levies men martyred in Waziristan blast

MIRAMSHAH: Three personnel of the Levies force were martyred and another was injured when an explosive device planted near their check-post went off in Shawa tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Officials said the incident occurred in the Malak Shahi area of Mirali subdivision when the security personnel were going to the check-post for duty.

As a result of the explosion, two personnel identified as Ameer Zaman and Abdul Wali died instantly, while a third one, Nambot Khan, succumbed to injuries in the hospital, they said.

Soon after the incident, security forces reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to the hospital.

Meanwhile, local people organised a demonstration and blocked the Mirali-Thall road in protest against the incident.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2019