DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sarwar to diffuse grouping in PTI ranks

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated April 28, 2019

Email

Says no changes are expected in governor and chief minister houses. — DawnNewsTV/File
Says no changes are expected in governor and chief minister houses. — DawnNewsTV/File

OKARA: Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has urged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers to get ready for local government (LG) elections which are going to be held soon.

He said the country had already undergone a sea of change. He, however, hurried to say that no changes were expected in governor and chief minister houses.

Mr Chaudhry said this in a media talk on Saturday at the residence of PTI leader and former provincial minister Ashraf Sohna.

The governor denied the reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided him in recent days, calling it a fake news. He also denied President Dr Arif Alvi ever asked him to resign.

He also clarified PTI leader Jhangir Tareen could not attend a dinner at Governor House for he was in Islamabad on the occasion, and that the dinner was arranged only for PTI ticket-holders.

Mr Sarwar said the PTI government had no conflict with its coalition partner PML-Q at any level.

Earlier, the governor visited the Tayyab Saeed Shaheed police lines on Faisalabad Road where he inaugurated a water filteration plant, installed by the Sarwar Foundation.

Later, he visited PTI ticket holder Chaudhry Muhammad Salim Sadiq and addressed a gathering of PTI workers.

On the other hand, Mr Sohna said in the presence of the governor PTI ranks in the city had deep differences since the 2018 general elections over tickets.

Mr Sohna said he with his group members Chaudhry Azhar Mahmood and Rao Khalid Mustafa Khan was ready to end conflicts within the part as it was very important for LG electioneering or the PTI would repeat the July 2018 elections episode. Presently, the PTI has no National Assembly from the district.

The governor appreciated Mr Sohna’s gesture and said he would talk to PTI provincial leaders, including Saifullah Khan Niazi, Arshad Dad and Ijaz Chaudhry for further steps.

PTI women wing district president Shazia Ahmad also spoke.

The governor was only scheduled to visit the police lines and Mr Sadiq but Mr Sohna also managed to host him at his residence in the city.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hamid Ullah Khan
Apr 28, 2019 12:08pm

Is he off centre or just looks off centre?

Recommend 0
NACParis
Apr 28, 2019 01:13pm

Some of the leaders are playing in the hands of opposition for their malicious motives by creating actual or dramatic rift.

Recommend 0
Ayesha
Apr 28, 2019 01:56pm

Gov Sarwar is himself a very dubious sort of character , who came here after a notorious and controversial career in UK. I don't somehow trust him. I don't know what other readers think?

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Apr 28, 2019 02:33pm

@Ayesha , - don't know much about his past but he sure is a strange guy and isn't in a position to do much about grouping within PTI. He is making claims bigger than his size in the party.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Vaccines work

Vaccines work

There are a series of interlinked reasons for the disparity in coverage.

Editorial

April 28, 2019

Kashmir’s example

THE scheme that India’s ruling BJP is working on is at variance with the basic tenets of democracy. By all...
Updated April 28, 2019

HIV cases

IN a shocking development, 18 new HIV-positive cases were detected by the Sindh AIDS Control Programme during...
April 28, 2019

Pre-Ramazan prices

WITH Ramazan round the corner, the mercenary and cynical characteristics that can often motivate traders’ dealings...
April 27, 2019

Polio tragedy

IT started with a rumour. As province-wide anti-polio efforts were under way in KP, around 75 students from a school...
April 27, 2019

PM on Afghanistan

SHARING a border as well as cultural ties, it is unfortunate that Afghanistan and Pakistan should have strained...
April 27, 2019

Punjab’s centres of power

FROM Shahbaz Sharif to Usman Buzdar — it has been quite a journey for Pakistan’s largest province, especially...