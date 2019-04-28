DAWN.COM

Well ‘discovery’ at Guru Nanak’s enclosure

Abid MehmoodUpdated April 28, 2019

The well is considered a boon for the Sikh pilgrims who flock to the place from far and wide for Baisakhi and on other occasions. — Dawn
NAROWAL: The caretakers of Gurdwara Baba Guru Nanak at Kirtarpur, Shakargarh tehsil, claim that a 550-year-old well has been discovered while digging the enclosure of the sacred place.

The well is considered a boon for the Sikh pilgrims who flock to the place from far and wide for Baisakhi and on other occasions.

The 20-foot well (made of small bricks) is said to be built during the life of Baba Guru Nanak. The water used to be sweet and clear and the Sikh pilgrims used it in the belief that it’s the gift of the founding leader and could rid them of ailments.

The news of the discovery -- “a marvel of Baba Guru Nanak” -- has brought elation to the pilgrims. It is being cleared and used after its repair and decoration.

Giani Sahib Sardar Gobind Singh said: “This well was in fact discovered three years ago on the basis of information and the pilgrims visiting the holy place consider its water amrat jal (sacred water). They have a firm belief that the water has the healing quality.”

The gurdwara administration says further information is being gathered about the well.

Published in Dawn, April 28th, 2019

Comments (5)

Singh
Apr 28, 2019 11:27am

I wish we can cross the wagah border like Americans and Canadians travel between their countries. Open trade routes and atmosphere of peace will be a blessing for both sides.

Humble
Apr 28, 2019 11:42am

A valuable finding, should be well preserved, has great historical importance.

Emp
Apr 28, 2019 12:03pm

Congratulations

Ayesha
Apr 28, 2019 02:01pm

What a wonderful discovery.

Aby
Apr 28, 2019 03:35pm

Well Should be protected

