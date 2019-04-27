DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Shadab faces more blood tests upon return to Pakistan

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated April 27, 2019

Email

Shadab Khan (R) was ruled out of the England series following a viral infection. — File
Shadab Khan (R) was ruled out of the England series following a viral infection. — File

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who was ruled out of the upcoming England series following a viral infection, will return to Islamabad from London on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday.

Shadab, according to the PCB statement, consulted Dr Patrick Kennedy, a recognised gastroenterologist and hepatologist over his health.

The spinner has been put on medication and advised "complete rest for two weeks", the statement notes.

He will undergo a round of blood tests in Lahore to ascertain whether he will be able to play in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The World Cup 2019 will begin on May 30, with Pakistan's first match scheduled against the West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

The selectors have already included Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali as additional players to the 15-man World Cup squad. Changes to the squad without needing ICC's permission can be made until May 23.

Pakistan's pre-World Cup tuneup series against England, comprising a T20I and five ODIs, will be played from May 5-19.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI’s moment of truth

PTI’s moment of truth

Winning an election on an anti-corruption platform, along with other decisive factors, may have been the easy part.

Opinion

Bombs &amp; backlash

Bombs & backlash

There is no history of discord bet­­ween Sri Lankan Muslims and Christians.

Editorial

April 27, 2019

Polio tragedy

IT started with a rumour. As province-wide anti-polio efforts were under way in KP, around 75 students from a school...
April 27, 2019

PM on Afghanistan

SHARING a border as well as cultural ties, it is unfortunate that Afghanistan and Pakistan should have strained...
April 27, 2019

Punjab’s centres of power

FROM Shahbaz Sharif to Usman Buzdar — it has been quite a journey for Pakistan’s largest province, especially...
Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
Updated April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...