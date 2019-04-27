Musharraf to return to Pakistan on May 1: lawyer

Retired Gen Pervez Musharraf will be returning to Pakistan on May 1, his lawyer said on Saturday citing family members of the former president.

"According to Pervez Musharraf's family members, he is returning to Pakistan on May 1 despite his poor health," his legal counsel Salman Safdar said as he confirmed that his client will appear before the court on May 2.

On March 31, 2014, the special court had indicted Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007.

He had left the country in March 2016 for Dubai for medical treatment of his back, but never returned despite promising that he would. He was later declared an absconder for his failure to appear before the court despite multiple summons.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month a special court had ordered Musharraf to appear before it on May 2. His counsel has subsequently put forth Musharraf's request to appear in court on May 13 instead.

"If he can come to court on May 13, Musharraf can also appear before the court on May 2. If he doesn't, the court will pass an appropriate order regarding recording his statement," Justice Tahira had said, warning that he would otherwise lose the right of defence.