Musharraf to return to Pakistan on May 1: lawyer
Retired Gen Pervez Musharraf will be returning to Pakistan on May 1, his lawyer said on Saturday citing family members of the former president.
"According to Pervez Musharraf's family members, he is returning to Pakistan on May 1 despite his poor health," his legal counsel Salman Safdar said as he confirmed that his client will appear before the court on May 2.
Analysis: Trying the king and his men
On March 31, 2014, the special court had indicted Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007.
He had left the country in March 2016 for Dubai for medical treatment of his back, but never returned despite promising that he would. He was later declared an absconder for his failure to appear before the court despite multiple summons.
It is pertinent to mention here that last month a special court had ordered Musharraf to appear before it on May 2. His counsel has subsequently put forth Musharraf's request to appear in court on May 13 instead.
"If he can come to court on May 13, Musharraf can also appear before the court on May 2. If he doesn't, the court will pass an appropriate order regarding recording his statement," Justice Tahira had said, warning that he would otherwise lose the right of defence.
Comments (6)
He has been returning more times than I have eaten biryani these past 5 years
He will return May 1. Right.
Excellent... Face the music!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Welcome home the great leader Gen(r)Musharraf. He will face the concocted charges which inshallah will be dropped. Gen(r) Musharraf can say in court that his rule was beneficial to nation vis.a.vis.Nawaz rule. Atleast people are utterly disappointed by Sharif’s rule + Zardari hegemony over Sindh. The biggest good news expected on arrival of Gen((r) Musharraf will bring down dollar value, the economy will improve, confidence will be restored.
Ya all deals done His people r in power right now
Good for Mushrif. He served his country and these corrupt Shriefs labeled him not loyal to Pakistan?