Today's Paper | April 27, 2019

Musharraf to return to Pakistan on May 1: lawyer

Javed HussainApril 27, 2019

The former president's lawyer says his client will appear before a special court on May 2 to answer to charges of high treason. — File
The former president's lawyer says his client will appear before a special court on May 2 to answer to charges of high treason. — File

Retired Gen Pervez Musharraf will be returning to Pakistan on May 1, his lawyer said on Saturday citing family members of the former president.

"According to Pervez Musharraf's family members, he is returning to Pakistan on May 1 despite his poor health," his legal counsel Salman Safdar said as he confirmed that his client will appear before the court on May 2.

Analysis: Trying the king and his men

On March 31, 2014, the special court had indicted Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on November 3, 2007.

He had left the country in March 2016 for Dubai for medical treatment of his back, but never returned despite promising that he would. He was later declared an absconder for his failure to appear before the court despite multiple summons.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month a special court had ordered Musharraf to appear before it on May 2. His counsel has subsequently put forth Musharraf's request to appear in court on May 13 instead.

"If he can come to court on May 13, Musharraf can also appear before the court on May 2. If he doesn't, the court will pass an appropriate order regarding recording his statement," Justice Tahira had said, warning that he would otherwise lose the right of defence.

Ijaz
Apr 27, 2019 09:51pm

He has been returning more times than I have eaten biryani these past 5 years

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 27, 2019 10:01pm

He will return May 1. Right.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 27, 2019 10:04pm

Excellent... Face the music!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Must learn
Apr 27, 2019 10:07pm

Welcome home the great leader Gen(r)Musharraf. He will face the concocted charges which inshallah will be dropped. Gen(r) Musharraf can say in court that his rule was beneficial to nation vis.a.vis.Nawaz rule. Atleast people are utterly disappointed by Sharif’s rule + Zardari hegemony over Sindh. The biggest good news expected on arrival of Gen((r) Musharraf will bring down dollar value, the economy will improve, confidence will be restored.

Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 27, 2019 10:16pm

Ya all deals done His people r in power right now

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 27, 2019 10:19pm

Good for Mushrif. He served his country and these corrupt Shriefs labeled him not loyal to Pakistan?

Recommend 0

