Today's Paper | April 27, 2019

3 Levies personnel martyred, 1 injured in blast in North Waziristan: sources

Ali AkbarApril 27, 2019

Three Levies personnel were martyred and one injured in a blast at a checkpost in North Waziristan on Saturday, district administration sources said.

The explosives, as per the sources, were planted next to a checkpost in the Raghzai area of Malik Shahi, located in the Sheva district.

The martyred personnel were identified as Ameer Zaman, Abdul Wali and Nambut Khan. The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast took place as soon as the Levies personnel reached the checkpost.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the blast and vowed that "the martyrdom of the Levies personnel would not go in vain."

"We share the grief of the victims' families. We won't rest until we have fully eliminated the cancer of terrorism," Khan said.

"Terrorist attacks will not lower our spirits," the chief minister said, adding that "terrorism has no religion as no religion grants permission to attack innocent people."

