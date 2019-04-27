DAWN.COM

Heatwave likely to grip Karachi next week: Met Office

Dawn.comUpdated April 27, 2019

The Met Office on Saturday said a heatwave is likely to grip Karachi starting in the upcoming week between May 1 and May 3. — AFP/File
A heatwave is likely to grip Karachi starting in the upcoming week between May 1 and May 3, the Met Office said on Saturday.

An heatwave alert posted on the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) website stated that during the first three days of May, maximum temperatures during the day will range from 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, and wind flows will be from the north/northwest.

The Met Office also called on all stakeholders to take precautionary measures and remain updated on the situation.

Read: Is Karachi ready to fight the next big heatwave?

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz explained that because of the influence of the westerly system causing rains in Balochistan and the northern areas in April, Karachi had experienced south-west winds.

However, the winds had considerably reduced today, Sarfaraz said. He added that the southwesterly wind flow had reduced and the northwesterly wind flow had increased, as a result of which temperatures would go up.

According to the Met Office, on Saturday (today) and Sunday, the metropolis will see maximum temperatures of 37-39°C, while on Monday the maximum temperatures will range from 38-40°C.

Explore: ‘Green cover can protect Karachi from heatwave’

Earlier towards the end of March, an official of the Met department had said the city was to face extreme weather conditions for the next three days when the mercury could soar up to 39°C due to the halt in sea breeze and change in wind direction.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 27, 2019 03:07pm

Will PPP's Sind government provide drinking water to residents of Karachi and surrounding areas? Or, they will waste tax payers money on useless press conferences and 'Julsas' to divert public attention from real fake accounts cases? (Awam ki Awaz).

Umar Bin Ayaz
Apr 27, 2019 03:21pm

And Trump says that there is no global warming.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 27, 2019 03:24pm

Drink plenty of liquids. Buy an air conditioner. Stay safe...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

