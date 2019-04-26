DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB Lahore approves reference against Khawaja brothers for alleged corruption in Paragon scheme

Ali WaqarUpdated April 26, 2019

Email

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother are accused of corruption in the Paragon City housing scheme. — DawnNewsTV/File
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother are accused of corruption in the Paragon City housing scheme. — DawnNewsTV/File

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Lahore chapter on Friday approved the filing of a reference against PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique as well as Nadeem Zia for alleged corruption in the Paragon City case, a press release from the accountability watchdog said.

The decision was taken in a regional board meeting that was attended by NAB Lahore's director general and other directors.

According to the handout, Qaiser Amin Butt, the director of Paragon Housing Society, was also included in the inquiry initiated by NAB; he was arrested in November last year and has agreed to turn approver against the Khawaja brothers and Zia — who is currently absconding. Butt and Zia allegedly "applied for approval of 'Lay-out Plan' from Town Nazim, Aziz Bhatti Town" for the housing scheme that would have granted them control of land measuring up to 7,002 kanals.

More than 68 reports of misappropriation in the Paragon City Scheme amounting to nearly Rs549 million have been received from the general public, the statement said. During NAB's investigation, it was revealed that the Paragon housing scheme was still "an illegal project which has no approval from Lahore Development Authority (LDA)".

The Khawaja brothers, meanwhile, are accused of embezzlement in the scheme by exchanging 50 kanals of their land for 20 plots of two kanals each owned by Paragon City.

The investigation report along with NAB Lahore's recommendation will now be sent to the bureau's chairman, retired Justice Javed Iqbal, for "ultimate approval".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
bhaRAT©
Apr 26, 2019 11:00pm

Don't drag such cases please and get every penny out of the corrupt lot, whoever they may be.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
Updated April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...
Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...