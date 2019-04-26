DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Notification surfaces confirming Miftah Ismail, six others placed on ECL

Tahir SheraniUpdated April 26, 2019

Email

Former minister for finance, Miftah Ismail (L) and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R). — File
Former minister for finance, Miftah Ismail (L) and former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (R). — File

A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior earlier this month surfaced on Friday, containing names of seven individuals, including PML-N's Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, all of whom were said to have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

All seven names were placed on the no-fly list on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the notification, dated April 9, the names of the seven individuals were placed on the list under Section 2 of Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981, "on charges [of] misuse of authority or willfully fail[ing] to exercise his/her authority as under Section 9(a)(vi) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999".

The notification further details "causing loss to the [National] Exchequer", gaining "pecuniary advantage by dishonest, illegal, and corrupt ways" and "abetment, aid[ing], attempt[ing], act[ing]" in ways defined in Section 9(a)(xii) of the NAO, 1999 as the basis for the placement on the list.

It states that the "amount involved in the case is Rs36.969 billion."

Abbasi is accused of awarding a 15-year contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal against the rules when he was the petroleum minister in former premier Nawaz Sharif's cabinet. The case was closed by NAB in 2016 but was reopened in 2018.

Ismail is also being probed in connection with the LNG corruption case.

Ogra chairperson discovers name on ECL

The name of Uzma Adil Khan, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) chairperson, is also included in the list. Adil wrote a letter to the interior ministry protesting the decision after she too learned of the fact today.

According to the contents of the letter, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, Adil has informed the ministry that she appeared before the anti-corruption watchdog on April 17, in connection with the probe, and had already explained her position then.

"I have categorically explained to the NAB authorities that the license of EPTL (Engro's Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd) was awarded before my joining Ogra as chairperson by the then chairman, Saeed Ahmed Khan, and the then members of the Authority," said Adil in the letter.

She underlined the fact that she has already answered all of NAB's queries and is currently in the process of submitting a questionnaire filled out on the same.

Adil has requested the removal of her name citing the "maligning" of her reputation and that of her position as the apex regulator of Ogra.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
hasnaat
Apr 26, 2019 09:28pm

Great

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Apr 26, 2019 09:33pm

Great but what about Shahbaz Sharif, how come he is enjoying in London??

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 26, 2019 09:39pm

Isn't he already outside the country? I thought he was in US.

Recommend 0
Life
Apr 26, 2019 09:42pm

In ECL over the LNG contract where the PTI minister wasn’t been able to find any wrongdoing in his 8 months tenure.

Recommend 0
Neshi
Apr 26, 2019 09:45pm

Miftah would be forced to accept position of next FM. Hence, he is put on ECL.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
Updated April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...
Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...