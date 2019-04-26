DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Guarded by soldiers, defiant Sri Lankan Muslims pray for peace

ReutersUpdated April 26, 2019

Email

A Sri Lankan Muslim man prays at the Dawatagaha Jumma Masjid during Friday noon prayers in Colombo. — AFP
A Sri Lankan Muslim man prays at the Dawatagaha Jumma Masjid during Friday noon prayers in Colombo. — AFP

As the call to prayer echoed through the subdued streets of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, crowds of Muslims were greeted with an unusual sight: their golden-domed mosque flanked by soldiers armed with assault rifles.

Security has ballooned in the seaside capital since a series of coordinated suicide attacks at hotels and churches on Easter Sunday killed 253 people and sent shockwaves through an island state that had enjoyed a decade of relative peace.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers were deployed across the Indian Ocean island state to carry out searches and provide security for religious centres.

Fears of retaliatory sectarian violence have already caused Muslim communities to flee their homes amid bomb scares, lockdowns and security sweeps.

But at the Kollupitiya Jumma Masjid mosque, tucked in between sleepy side streets, hundreds defied government calls to stay at home, attending a service they say was focused on a call for people of all religions to help return peace to Sri Lanka.

“It’s a very sad situation,” said 28-year-old sales worker Raees Ulhaq, as soldiers hurried on dawdling worshippers and sniffer dogs nosed their way through pot-holed lanes.

“We work with Christians, Buddhists, Hindus. It has been a threat for all of us because of what these few people have done to this beautiful country.”

Sunday’s bombings shattered the relative calm that has existed in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka since a civil war against mostly Hindu ethnic Tamil separatists ended 10 years ago.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million people include minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus.

Muslims and Christians have largely lived peacefully side-by-side, immune from much of the tension that exists between the religious groups in many parts of the world.

Most Sri Lankans are praying that the church blasts five days ago will not open up irreversible rifts.

“Not all Muslims are terrorists,” Abdul Waheed Mohamed, a 43-year-old engineer, said after leaving Friday prayers.

“Every day since this carnage happened, me, my family, and all, we are praying to God, please bring us peace.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
PonderThis
Apr 26, 2019 08:31pm

Praying will not help. Practicing it will. Time to introspect why one group has problem with rest of the world.

Recommend 0
Faif
Apr 26, 2019 09:01pm

It is a fact all muslims are not terrorist but all terrorists kills in the name of religion only.

Recommend 0
N Abidi
Apr 26, 2019 09:10pm

How many examples Muslims leaders needs, United we stands,divided we fall ! Learn the lesson, already !

Recommend 0
Sacrcasm anyone
Apr 26, 2019 09:34pm

Give freedom to Kashmir and of course Palestine. That's the only solution for world peace.

Recommend 0
anand
Apr 26, 2019 10:08pm

Pray for more ... peace of islam

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
Updated April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...
Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...