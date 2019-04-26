DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran reconstitutes ECC, tasks Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with running its affairs

Tahir SheraniApril 26, 2019

Email

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs, was appointed as chairman of the ECC. — File
Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the adviser to the prime minister on finance, revenue and economic affairs, was appointed as chairman of the ECC. — File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reconstituted the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, his adviser on finance, revenue and economic affairs, appointed as the committee's chairman, it emerged on Friday.

A series of notifications were issued in this regard by the Cabinet Secretariat a day earlier, detailing the new composition of the committee's members, which will number 14 in total.

These include the ministers for communications; law and justice; maritime affairs; national food security and research; petroleum; power; planning, development and reform; privatisation; railways; poverty alleviation and social safety; and water resources. It will also include adviser to the prime minister on commerce, textile, industry, and production and investment; and adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity.

It may be noted that the minister for poverty alleviation and social safety has not yet been appointed.

According to the notifications, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), as well as the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) have also been reconstituted, with Dr Shaikh also leading these.

The CCoE shall consist of seven members, whereas the CCoP will have eight.

Cabinet reshuffle

A major cabinet reshuffle took place earlier this month which saw the stepping down of Asad Umar as minister for finance. Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was then appointed the adviser on finance, tasked with assuming Umar's prior responsibilities.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh is an internationally renowned economist with more than 30 years of experience in economic policymaking, management and implementation.

He served as the finance minister from 2010 to 2013 during the PPP government's rule.

During his tenure as federal minister, Dr Shaikh completed 34 sale transactions worth Rs300 billion in banking, telecom, electricity, and manufacturing.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
Updated April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...
Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...