Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

US envoy Khalilzad 'greatly appreciates' PM Imran's statement on Afghan peace

Dawn.comUpdated April 26, 2019

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy tasked with brokering a peace deal with the Taliban. — AP/File
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday said he "greatly appreciate[s]" a statement issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan a day earlier in which the latter regretted a new wave of violence "from all sides" in Afghanistan and reiterated Islamabad's support for the peace process in the war-torn country.

"Greatly appreciate @ImranKhanPTI’s statement yesterday on #Afghanistan," Khalilzad said in a tweet.

He said Prime Minister Imran's "appeal for reduction of violence and policy against promoting internal conflict in other nations has [the] potential to positively transform the region and give #Pakistan a leading role".

Pakistan had on Thursday pledged neutrality in the Afghan conflict and at the same time denounced both the Taliban’s spring offensive and intensified security operations by Afghan forces, saying such actions weaken prospects for peace, Dawn reported.

“The so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion,” Prime Minister Imran said in a policy statement on Afghan peace. “Pakistan is highly dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides,” he added.

The statement was made as a United Nations report revealed that more Afghan civilians were killed by Nato and Afghan security forces than Taliban and other terrorist groups in the first quarter of 2019. The report said that 305 civilians were killed by Nato and Afghan forces, while terrorist groups were responsible for the killing of 227 people.

The UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan documented 581 deaths, including 150 children, between Jan 1 and March 31 this year. Civilian casualties were mostly caused by air strikes and ground search operations by the security forces.

Taliban this month announced the spring offensive, whereas the security forces intensified their crackdown. This has led to a sharp escalation in the fighting between the two sides.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

