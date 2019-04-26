DAWN.COM

Agha Siraj Durrani's remand extended till end of June

Naeem SahoutaraApril 26, 2019

NAB told to reply by May 10 in case of moving Sindh Assembly speaker to a better class in prison. — DawnNewsTV/File
An accountability court on Friday further extended the judicial remand of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who will now remain in custody till the fourth week of June in connection with a case concerning his alleged ownership of assets beyond his means.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested the politician in February from Islamabad to investigate him for allegedly accumulating movable and immovable assets beyond his known sources of income. Other allegations include making 352 illegal appointments, embezzlement of public funds in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as the appointment of project directors for these schemes.

Durrani was produced before the court amid tight security upon the expiry of his remand in judicial custody.

The investigating officer informed the judge that the progress report in the case could not be submitted since the investigation was not yet complete.

The IO requested that more time be allowed to enable him to file a progress report in the matter.

Granting the request, the judge allowed him till the fourth week of June to submit a progress report in the case without fail. Till then, Durrani’s custody in judicial remand was also extended.

‘Better class’ in jail

The court also issued a notice to the NAB special public prosecutor to file a reply by May 10 on an application moved by the defence counsel for Agha Siraj Durrani seeking provision of ‘better class’ facilities to him in the prison.

Advocate Amir Raza Naqvi told the judge that the applicant was an educated person and politician, who had served on different key posts and was currently the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, but he was being kept in prison in ordinary class.

He pleaded to direct the prison authorities provide ‘B’ class facilities to the applicant until his stay in prison.

