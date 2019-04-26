Exports to Kabul fall 24.8pc

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports to Afghanistan decreased by 24.8 per cent during the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal to $883.26 million against $1.175 billion recorded during same period last year, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan showed on Thursday. Imports from Afghanistan, however witnessed an increase of 22pc to $131.68m between July-March 2018-19 from $107.9m in the same period in previous fiscal.

On yearly basis, export of goods to Afghanistan also declined to $105.96m in March 2019, against exports worth of $166.85m in same period of 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the country’s exports to Afghanistan witnessed a rising trend. Exports in February were recorded at $100.9m against exports of $105.9m in March.

