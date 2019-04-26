DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani fisherman dies in Indian jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 26, 2019

Email

The fisherfolk community is in the grip of fear and panic as more than 100 of them are languishing in Indian prisons. ─ AFP/File
The fisherfolk community is in the grip of fear and panic as more than 100 of them are languishing in Indian prisons. ─ AFP/File

KARACHI: Another Pakistani fisherman has died in an Indian jail within a month, leaving the fisherfolk community in the grip of fear and panic as more than 100 of them are languishing in Indian prisons.

The spokesman for the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) said that they received information about the death of Sohail Rasheed from authorities on Thursday afternoon. Rasheed had been in a prison in the Indian state of Gujarat since October 2016.

The cause of death, he said, had not yet been shared by the Indian authorities. However, the news caused consternation within the fishermen community as only earlier this month 80-year-old Noorul Amin succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him by the Indian jail staff.

“He [Rasheed] was in his early 20s,” said Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, a welfare officer of the FCS, which looks after the legal and diplomatic processes for the release of Pakistani fishermen detained in India. “He has left a widow and a two-year-old son. The most tragic part of the story is that he hadn’t met his son, who was born in 2017 while the father was in jail,” he said. The officer said that they were not even informed about Rasheed’s death on time and were told that the fisherman had died some three or four days ago.

He said the FCS on directives of its chairman Abdul Berr had already initiated the process to bring back the body, but it could take at least four to five days. The deceased, he said, was a resident of Mohammadi Colony in Maripur area.

“The FCS in correspondence with the Indian authorities has sought early release of our fishermen but in vain so far,” said FCS chairman Berr.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2019

Pak India Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 26, 2019

Sexism in politics

Sexism in politics not only reflects deeply entrenched misogyny in this country but also perpetuates it.
April 26, 2019

Human trafficking

A RECENT report by the National Commission for Human Rights has revealed that over 80,000 Pakistanis were deported...
April 26, 2019

Press freedom hero

IF evidence of the perils of being a journalist in Pakistan today were still needed, the IPI’s Press Freedom Hero...
Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...