PML-N to take part in JUI-F’s anti-govt march

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has announced that it will offer all-out support to the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s agitation against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“Our leaders and workers will take part in the JUI-F’s million march to be held here on April 28 as we both agree to the idea of ousting the government over economic crisis, including inflation, caused by its wrong policies,” PML-N district president Zafar Mehmood told reporters here on Thursday.

A JUI-F delegation led by its district emir Mufti Kifayatullah met PML-N leader Sardar Mohammad Yousuf, district president Zafar Mehmood and district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam here and sought their support for the April 28 million march to be addressed by JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Leader says PTI govt has failed to deliver

“Our leadership has accepted the JUI-F’s invitation for the million march and therefore, our leaders and workers will actively participate in it giving out a message to the ruling PTI that the people don’t accept escalating inflation, unemployment and power and gas charges,” said Mr Mehmood.

He said the million march’s success would prove that the PTI had failed to improve the people’s socioeconomic condition as it’d claimed in elections.

“The people are struggling to make ends meet. They can’t afford expenses of their children’s education,” he said.

Also in the day, Fiaz Solari met trader leaders and invited them to take part in the April 28 million march, saying the event will be a referendum against the PTI government’s policies.

RALLY: The Al-Khidmat Foundation took out a rally on Abbottabad Road here on Thursday to mark the Malaria Day.

Students of the Al-Khidmat School of Excellence participated in it holding banners inscribed with malaria awareness slogans.

The foundation also provided the people with free screening for malaria at a diagnostic centre.

It also held a malaria awareness session for women at Al-Khidmat School of Excellence.

DRUGS SEIZED: Mansehra police seized narcotics and unlicensed arms in raids here on Thursday.

In a statement, the police announced the arrest of Noor Mohammad with 350 grams drugs and Liaquat Zaman and Saeed Gul with unlicensed pistols, guns and hundreds of bullets. It also said many people were held over celebratory fire in different parts of the district.

Published in Dawn, April 26th, 2019