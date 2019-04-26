PPP to hold protests in Sindh over PTI leadership's 'inappropriate' remarks against Bilawal

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced that it would hold protests across Sindh against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership for their "inappropriate" remarks against party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Statements against Bilawal Bhutto by the senior PTI leadership, including the prime minister, are inappropriate," said Peoples Youth Wing President Javed Nayab Leghari, adding that "such remarks against the [PPP] leadership will not be tolerated."

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had passed what was considered a "misogynist" remark regarding Bilawal at a public gathering in South Waziristan.

“Unlike Bilawal Sahiba, I didn’t come into politics through a chit like the last will of his mother [slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto] that gave him the political party in inheritance,” the prime minister had said.

Leghari said that a schedule had been readied under which protests shall be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, demonstrations will be held in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Nawabshah on Friday, whereas in the second phase on Sunday, protests will be held in Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

"Members of the provincial assembly and senior party leaders will take part in the demonstrations," said the youth wing president.

Additionally, the PPP media cell announced that the party's Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khoro, alongside other leaders, will hold "an important" press conference on Friday at Bilawal House in Karachi.