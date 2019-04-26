DAWN.COM

PPP to hold protests in Sindh over PTI leadership's 'inappropriate' remarks against Bilawal

Nadir GuramaniApril 26, 2019

In this file photo, charged PPP supporters are seen staging a sit-in. — File
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced that it would hold protests across Sindh against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership for their "inappropriate" remarks against party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"Statements against Bilawal Bhutto by the senior PTI leadership, including the prime minister, are inappropriate," said Peoples Youth Wing President Javed Nayab Leghari, adding that "such remarks against the [PPP] leadership will not be tolerated."

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had passed what was considered a "misogynist" remark regarding Bilawal at a public gathering in South Waziristan.

“Unlike Bilawal Sahiba, I didn’t come into politics through a chit like the last will of his mother [slain PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto] that gave him the political party in inheritance,” the prime minister had said.

Read: PM Imran Khan called Bilawal Bhutto 'sahiba' and people are slamming him for sexism

Leghari said that a schedule had been readied under which protests shall be carried out in two phases.

In the first phase, demonstrations will be held in Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Nawabshah on Friday, whereas in the second phase on Sunday, protests will be held in Karachi and Mirpurkhas.

"Members of the provincial assembly and senior party leaders will take part in the demonstrations," said the youth wing president.

Additionally, the PPP media cell announced that the party's Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khoro, alongside other leaders, will hold "an important" press conference on Friday at Bilawal House in Karachi.

Ahmed
Apr 26, 2019 12:47am

But Bilawal replied in kind. So what's the problem? Don't you people have a life?

Saeed
Apr 26, 2019 12:48am

They are always quick to protest, but never address their own faults. So angry over one comment on their 'leader'. Shows how weak they are. Will they ever talk about what state they left Pakistan in? Money laundering? These people ruined our beautiful country.

Chacha
Apr 26, 2019 01:00am

This is not going to help, PTI won the election by using such language

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 26, 2019 01:08am

Making mountains out of mole hills... Much ado about nothing! Blowing smoke.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

