16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from outside JPMC in Karachi: police

Imtiaz AliApril 25, 2019

According to police, the teenager hails from Bajaur Agency. — AP/File
A 16-year-old girl was on Wednesday allegedly kidnapped from outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, police said.

According to Head Moharar Mohammed Arshad, the victim had gone to JPMC's outpatient department (OPD) with her mother for a checkup, and later left the facility to purchase some prescribed drugs from a store outside the hospital but never returned.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident filed on the complainant of the girl's brother mentions Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc.) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Karachi's Kemari area and hails from Bajaur agency.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the hospital was cooperating with the police investigation and has provided footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed around the OPD.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Kaleem Imam, took notice of the incident and demanded reports on the progress of the probe from the senior superintendent of police (SSP), who oversees Karachi's South zone, and the SSP who oversees investigations.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (3)

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 25, 2019 11:54pm

Let us hope this young lady returns unharmed...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 26, 2019 12:01am

Yet Karachi for kidnapping !

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 26, 2019 12:30am

Police and investigation agency needs to act swiftly...time/timing is the essence in such cases. Media should also be on the front highlighting the issue so the culprits do not have a chance to hide.

Recommend 0

