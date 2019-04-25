16-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped from outside JPMC in Karachi: police

A 16-year-old girl was on Wednesday allegedly kidnapped from outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi, police said.

According to Head Moharar Mohammed Arshad, the victim had gone to JPMC's outpatient department (OPD) with her mother for a checkup, and later left the facility to purchase some prescribed drugs from a store outside the hospital but never returned.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident filed on the complainant of the girl's brother mentions Section 365B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc.) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the police, the girl is a resident of Karachi's Kemari area and hails from Bajaur agency.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the hospital was cooperating with the police investigation and has provided footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed around the OPD.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Kaleem Imam, took notice of the incident and demanded reports on the progress of the probe from the senior superintendent of police (SSP), who oversees Karachi's South zone, and the SSP who oversees investigations.