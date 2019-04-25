DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US regrets Afghan civilian deaths, says answer is peace

AFPApril 25, 2019

Email

The United States envoy negotiating with the Taliban voiced regret on Thursday over findings that US-backed forces were killing more civilians than the militants, and said the solution was a peace deal.

A United Nations report released on Wednesday found that international and pro-government forces were responsible for the deaths of 305 civilians in the first three months of the year ─ the first time they were behind more killings than the Taliban since the US-led coalition toppled the extremists' regime in 2001.

"We deeply regret any loss of innocent life during military operations. We never target innocents," said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US negotiator who is set shortly to resume talks with the Taliban in Qatar on ending the war.

"War is treacherous, and unintended consequences are devastating. While we strive to prevent casualties, real solution is a ceasefire or reduced violence as we pursue lasting peace," he tweeted.

Khalilzad appealed to the Taliban and other Afghans to "work to make this the year of peace".

He struck a different tone than the spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Dave Butler, who said the United States pursued "the highest standards of accuracy and accountability" and that troops "reserve the right of self-defence".

President Donald Trump is eager to find a negotiated way to pull out troops and end the longest-ever US war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with whom the Taliban refuse to negotiate, has called for next week a loya jirga, a traditional gathering of all the country's communities, although it is unclear how broad the attendance will be.

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Shah
Apr 25, 2019 08:25pm

For USA all Afghans looks like Taliban???

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 25, 2019 08:53pm

This is the reason US is stuck in Afghanistan because US does not know the difference between friends and foes. The quicker US exits the better for Afghanistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...
Updated April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....