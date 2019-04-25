DAWN.COM

Sri Lanka's defence secretary quits following suicide bomb attacks

ReutersApril 25, 2019

Hemasiri Fernando says he is taking responsibility for failures of some institutions he headed as secretary of defence. — Photo courtesy: Asian Mirror
Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando told Reuters on Thursday that he had resigned, taking responsibility for the suicide bomber attacks on the country last Sunday.

He said that while there had been no failure on his own part, he was taking responsibility for failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defence.

He said that security agencies were actively responding to intelligence they had about the possibility of attacks before they were launched.

“We were working on that. All those agencies were working on that,” he said.

The Easter Sunday bombings on churches and luxury hotels killed at least 359 people and wounded about 500.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 25, 2019 07:45pm

An unusual and courageous act of conscience... What could he do?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Vikas
Apr 25, 2019 08:39pm

Wow!! If that happens in Pakistan there would be a new minister every second day.

Recommend 0

