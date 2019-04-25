DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Rashid meets Umar to convince him to return to cabinet: sources

Inamullah KhattakUpdated April 25, 2019

Email

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid (L) will reportedly seek another meeting with ex-finance minister Asad Umar (R) upon his return from China. — Dawn.com
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid (L) will reportedly seek another meeting with ex-finance minister Asad Umar (R) upon his return from China. — Dawn.com

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Thursday held a meeting with former finance minister Asad Umar in a bid to convince him to return to the federal cabinet, informed sources told DawnNewsTV.

The meeting took place a week after Umar stepped down as the head of the finance ministry, and opted against taking any position, including the energy ministry which he said the prime minister wanted him to take.

The details of the meeting between the PTI leader and the Awami Muslim League founder were not disclosed, the source said.

However, Rashid, who embarked on a four-day official tour of China with Prime Minister Imran Khan today, will reportedly seek another meeting with Umar upon his return to the country.

Umar had resigned from his position as the finance minister last week in the midst of a major cabinet reshuffle. In the aftermath of his resignation, Rashid had told reporters that he will ask the PTI leader to "continue being a part of the cabinet".

"[Umar] is a part of the PTI, he represents PTI's philosophy and has made sacrifices for Imran Khan. I am sure that sooner or later he would come back to serve in some capacity," he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 25, 2019 10:40pm

Good move...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 25, 2019

Sri Lanka’s IS link?

IS has claimed “Islamic State fighters” were responsible for the deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.
April 25, 2019

Pakistani prisoners

WHEN Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Pakistan in February, one of the highlights of his trip came at...
April 25, 2019

More provinces

THE much-debated topic regarding the creation of new provinces in Punjab — and elsewhere in the country — has...
Updated April 24, 2019

Security concerns

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s statements on Monday at a joint press conference with President Hassan Rouhani during...
Updated April 24, 2019

Anti-polio panic

PANDEMONIUM gripped KP amidst a province-wide polio eradication drive, threatening to stop this critical campaign in...
Updated April 24, 2019

Foreign tourists

EARLIER this month, the Pakistan Tourism Summit kicked off with a host of well-known foreign vloggers in attendance....