April 25, 2019

PM Imran reaches Beijing for second official visit of China

Sanaullah Khan | Dawn.comUpdated April 25, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan pictured upon his arrival in Beijing. — PM Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached Beijing for his four-day official tour of China to "take the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership [between the two countries] to new heights", said an official statement.

It marks the premier's second official visit to the country since coming into power. His first visit had come in November last year, following which China's President Xi Jinping had invited him again to attend the second Belt and Road Forum, which kicks off in Beijing on Friday.

The prime minister is pictured receiving a bouquet of flowers at the airport. — PM Office
Upon arrival in Beijing, the prime minister was received by Deputy Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Committee of CPPCC, Li Lifeng, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, and Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid.

The premier was accompanied by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, and Chairman Task Force on Science & Technology Dr Atta ur Rehman.

"China is our closest friend and 'iron brother'," Prime Minister Imran had said prior to his departure. "I look forward to meeting my good friends President Xi and Premier Li for an in-depth exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest."

The prime minister said that the Pak-China ties do not merely arise out of a "convergence of interests" but are rooted in past shared experiences and a "high-level of mutual trust and understanding".

"This friendship is ingrained in the hearts and minds of our people. It would remain unaffected by any regional and international developments," he added.

The premier also thanked China "for its strong and unequivocal support to Pakistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity", vowing that Pakistan too "will continue to stand by China on all issues of its core interest".

Furthermore, the prime minister said he "strongly endorses China’s vision of a peaceful world based on win-win cooperation and community of shared destiny and a new model of development envisioned in President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative".

Speaking about the second phase of the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), PM Imran noted that the two countries "are jointly focusing on socio-economic development, job creation, as well as livelihood, agriculture and industrial projects, including Special Economic Zones".

"I am strongly committed to further strengthening [the] Pakistan-China relationship. I am confident that my visit will be instrumental in further expanding the scope and depth of our bilateral ties," he added.

PM's engagements

The prime minister is due to deliver a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the second Belt and Road Forum on Friday, according to various media reports.

He will also attend a 'Leaders' Roundtable' with representatives from around 38 countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran will also hold discussions with several heads of state and government, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, as well as corporate and business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum, the national broadcaster added.

The two countries are set to sign several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and agreements "to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas", the publication said.

The premier is also set to address a Pakistan Business and Investment Forum on Sunday, which is expected to be attended by several prominent Pakistani and Chinese businessmen.

Additionally, he will take part in the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition alongside other world leaders.

Pak China Ties

Comments (20)

Shaikh Abdulla
Apr 25, 2019 06:57pm

How much loan this time ?

Mohan
Apr 25, 2019 07:05pm

Now isn't the same man who promised he wouldn't be making a foreign trip in the first six months of his office. Just commenting.

topbrass
Apr 25, 2019 07:05pm

More loans.

Kaleem
Apr 25, 2019 07:17pm

@Mohan , now it’s his month in office

khabboo
Apr 25, 2019 07:31pm

@Mohan , Foreign trips can mean personal foreign trips. If this invite came a month ago, then obviously he has to go.

khabboo
Apr 25, 2019 07:32pm

@topbrass, Go read.

M. Saeed
Apr 25, 2019 07:32pm

Imran must watch his words very carefully when he speaks to the group of 40 world leaders in China.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 25, 2019 07:40pm

The P M continues to make progress internationally, but efforts seemingly unappreciated at home... The guy is not a miracle worker, but is a patriot working for his country!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Khany
Apr 25, 2019 07:42pm

@Mohan , No Khan never said that.

Amjad Durrani Engineer USA.
Apr 25, 2019 08:10pm

One hopes that IMF’s concerns regarding transparency of CPEC agreement will be sorted out in earnest, so that the expected implementation of said agreement for long term economic recovery, can jump start later in July this year.

Karachiwalay
Apr 25, 2019 08:18pm

He is not like the previous PM of Pakistan, sitting in his office and thinking how to muntiply his own wealth. He is a hard worker and working for the betterment of Pakistan.

This is how true democracy should be in Pakisan. He is truly a leader..

Alien1
Apr 25, 2019 08:19pm

Hope he takes up the Uighur issue with the Chinese authorities.

Hafeez, Canada
Apr 25, 2019 08:20pm

@Mohan , no foreign trips for personal vacation and business... he always made trips to project Pakistan.

Irfan
Apr 25, 2019 08:20pm

Wish and pray , he talks about investment this time in sensible manner

Hafeez, Canada
Apr 25, 2019 08:22pm

All the best to PM for his efforts to project Pakistan.

M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Apr 25, 2019 08:26pm

Ask Chinese companies to invest in manufacturing plants to create jobs?

Vikas
Apr 25, 2019 08:37pm

Official visit? So reporting trip. I hope he prepared for his exam well. After all visiting the Capital he must be nervous of the progress reports.

M. Emad
Apr 25, 2019 08:45pm

2nd official visit in 4 months !!!

Nasir
Apr 25, 2019 08:51pm

Who is paying for all these holidays ?

Chingez Khan
Apr 25, 2019 08:58pm

Level Khan Sahab. Keep it hope. Hope we'll come out of Pmln Ppp debt trap by increasing our exports and fdi. Thanks

